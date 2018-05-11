Sinking feeling

By Patrick Burns

News Editor

Though the property owner has yet to file a lawsuit, Lititz Borough officials say they expect one very soon concerning a sinkhole situation on West Second Avenue.

That sinkhole appears to be partially filled but dips deeply onto the property at 530 West Second Avenue. It sinks within the driveway near the home where deep pockets have formed.

Elijah Yearick, Lititz Borough’s director of planning and community development confirmed the 500 block of West Second Avenue has been closed since March 20 “because there is a pervasive issue there that has not been addressed.”

Yearick said the borough’s attorney advised officials not to discuss the specifics of the sinkhole.

“There is litigation ongoing,” Yearick said Monday. “There should be a complaint being filed if it has not already.”

No lawsuit has appeared on the court docket as of Tuesday evening. According to court documents David Gerhart purchased the home on Sept. 28, 2017. Several attempts to reach the homeowner were unsuccessful.

“Unfortunately we have not been able to fix the cause of the problem that is causing the road to be closed at this point,” he said. “We are still working, in fact I’m working to find ways to provide information to those who need it. We cannot talk about some of these details (yet).” Yearick suggested the borough may be able to provide details in the future.

“We are not at this point going to be sharing that with the public because of the litigation we find ourselves in,” he said. Lititz Police Chief Kerry Nye said he has no timetable when a detour will be removed around the 500 block of West Second Avenue between West Lemon and West Orange streets.

“The road is still being re-routed because it’s not safe to drive on,” Yearick said last week “Unfortunately the main subsidence area is not in our right of way, but on private property. Our ideal solution requires the support of the owners, who we’ve been trying to work with since the closure.”

