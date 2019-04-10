Shields wins first-ever Amazon scholarship
Warwick senior among group of 100‘Amazon Future Engineer’ winners
Amazon last week announced that Warwick senior Connor Shields made the list of 100 high school seniors to receive the first-ever Amazon Future Engineer scholarship of $10,000 per year over four years.
Shields, who plans on majoring in computer science at Notre Dame, was among students from 32 states to win the award. The scholarship winners, who can attend the college of their choice, will also receive a guaranteed paid internship offer at Amazon after their freshman year of college to gain work experience.
Shields said an unexpected email arrived Tuesday afternoon informing that he was one of those 100 students selected.
“I’ve always wanted to work for a large tech company like Amazon, and I was worried about how I’d be able to pay for college. With receiving this scholarship I can now focus on my education and running track, rather than how I would be paying for school,” Connor expressed after finding out the news. “The thought of interning at Amazon in the future is unbelievable to think about, I can’t believe I actually got this and have such an amazing opportunity ahead of me.”
Shields, who also plans to run track at Notre Dame. said he heard about this opportunity through his high school computer science teacher, Jeff Wile. Wile started an online community for his students where he posts any computer science careers opportunities that come his way.
“This specific one was given to me through the AP Computer Science community I am involved with. An introduction was posted and I felt this was a chance of a lifetime for my students,” stated Jeff Wile, who Shields says without him he never would have found out about this scholarship.
“I want to thank Mr. Wile because without him I would have never taken computer science,” he said. It means a lot to me that he always focused on my education and trying to me make better.”
The 100 scholarship recipients were chosen for their academic achievement, demonstrated leadership, participation in school and community activities, work experience, future goals, and diversity.
“We are confident that these scholarship recipients are our country’s next generation of world-changing inventors and leaders. They are an impressive, hard-working group, and we’re thrilled to call them our first class of Amazon Future Engineer scholarship winners,” said Jeff Wilke, CEO, Worldwide Consumer, Amazon.
“This scholarship is a reflection of our appreciation for the work these students have done so far, and an investment in them and the future we all share. We are eager to see the bold paths paved by these students as college students, Amazon interns, and beyond.”
Launched in November, 2018, Amazon Future Engineer is a four-part childhood-to-career program intended to inspire, educate, and prepare children and young adults to pursue careers in the fast-growing field of computer science.
