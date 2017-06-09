- Another round! Ephrata Brewfest back for second year
Second Friday turns 10
Neighbors and businesses may come and go here in Lititz, but one thing has remained constant for the past 10 years – Second Friday.
The evening event, observed from 5 to 9 p.m. on the second Friday of each month, marks a time when food vendors and entertainers take to the streets, and downtown shops are open late, with plenty of specials and free samples for everyone.
Second Friday was born at a Lititz business owners’ meeting in early 2007 at the former English’s Country Corner, which was located at 39 E. Main St.
“Once the business meeting was complete, we started to brainstorm about ways to get local residents more familiar with our stores and become more frequent shoppers,” said Todd Dickinson, Aaron’s Books co-owner. “We ended up on the idea of being open late one night each month. Lancaster’s First Fridays were really becoming popular, and we talked about whether we could build on that.”
But how challenging would it be to implement a city idea on a small-town scale?
In the beginning
“We knew ours would feel very different; more low key, and with no budget, we would focus more on the stores themselves,” Dickinson said. “We called it ‘Lovin’ Lititz Every 2nd,’ and some still use the full name, or call it LLE2, but after 10 years, most have given in to using ‘Second Friday.’”
The inaugural Second Friday was held June 8, 2007, from 5 to 8 p.m.
On that particular evening, according to the preview article that ran in the Lititz Record-Express, among the activities was “a chocolate dipping sauces tasting at Wilbur Chocolate, an Irish photograph exhibit and music, a painting exhibit by local artist Jeanie Zentz, poetry readings, romantic carriage rides (weather permitting), and much more to follow.”
Quoted in a follow-up article to that inaugural event, Dickinson said, “It was a great turnout, exactly what we’d hoped. Hundreds of people from the Lititz area ignored the heat and threat of showers and were able to enjoy an evening out in their own town. There was music accompanying the crowds up and down Main and Broad streets and special events drew people into stores they’d never even noticed before.
“This was exactly the type of event we needed to bring our own neighbors into downtown Lititz, of which we are all so proud,” he added. “My favorite quote from a customer was ‘This is like a vacation without leaving Lititz.’”
Graphic artist, and owner of Penny Lane Graphics, Bill Dussinger, created the iconic heart logo used for Second Friday. Instrumental in keeping Second Friday alive for most of the past decade was Kelly Withum, director of Venture Lititz.
10 years later
A 10th year anniversary celebration for Second Friday will be held June 9, from 5 to 9 p.m. Plenty of free parking is available downtown.
Activities for the evening include, but are not limited to:
• Main Street Mystics — This folk rock jazz funk band will be performing in front of Tiger’s Eye. The group performed in the exact same location during the inaugural Second Friday.
• Live Music — Sebastian Janoski will be performing at Wilbur Chocolate from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Musicians will also be performing at Dosie Dough/Olio and Zum Anker Shops.
• Selfie Challenge — Visit these participating businesses, take a picture, and tag it #LovinLititz10 on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram be entered to win a prize basket:
Aaron’s Books: Medieval Reenactors
Calkins’ Vine and the Branches: Lititz “Superhero”
Cherry Acres: Mexican Mariachi Man
Clemintine’s: Live Mannequins
Curiosity Shoppe/Main Men: Vintage Photos
Wilbur: Bud E Bear (5:30 to 7:30 p.m.)
Danner’s Deli: Giant Sub Standee
Heavenly Soaps: Bathtub
Kitchens By Eileen: Benny, service dog from Canine Companions
Lititz Framing & Fine Art: Suit of Armor
Purple Turtle: pose with the Purple Turtle
Spill Café: World’s Largest Cup of Coffee
Tomato Pie: Instagram Frame
Zum Anker Alley Shops: Scuba Mannequin
• Free Events
a. heather & co: face painting
Aaron’s Books: Demonstrations of medieval crafts, games, clothing, and armor by Society of Creative Anachronism
Lititz Historical Foundation: Karen Genevish demonstrating how to make paper Moravian stars
Savory Gourmet: cheese and meat samples with complimentary drinks
Zum Anker Alley Shops: refreshments
• Prizes/Special Sales
A Tea Affair (both locations): Sales and prize drawing for a “Tea Party for Two”
Calkins’ Vine and the Branches: drawing for free painting class and Moravian star light
Clemintine’s: drawing for gift cards valued at $25, 20 percent off all clothing
Dance Dynamix: Chicken barbecue fundraiser
Heavenly Soaps: gift basket and gift card drawings
Lititz Bridal Boutique: open house
Spotted Owl: two-year anniversary celebration
Sugar Whipped: Funfetti cupcakes
Wilbur Chocolate: Peanut Butter Meltaways on sale 20 percent off; free samples
Zum Anker Shops: Register Roulette and prize drawing
Details about Second Friday, and information on how your non-profit can set up a stand, can be found at lititzpa.com.
