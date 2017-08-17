- EPAC’s ‘Hairspray’ lifts audience (and hair) to new heights
School district adds new teachers
Previously terminated science teacher is reinstated
By Laura Knowles
With the start of the 2017-18 school year nearly three weeks away, the Warwick School District is gearing up for Sept. 6.
At the Aug. 15 meeting of the Warwick School Board, five new teachers were approved by the board. Among the newly appointed teachers were three with Lititz ties, who attended Tuesday’s meeting.
Nicole Manley is a 2011 graduate of Warwick High School, who graduated from Kutztown University and was named as the new Warwick High School librarian.
Kathryn Parker is a Gettysburg native, who has been a Lititz resident for several years, and was appointed as part-time school psychologist at Kissel Hill Elementary School.
Stephan Englehart is a long-term substitute elementary school music teacher, filling in for Todd Fulginiti, who is on sabbatical study.
“I am grateful to be back at Warwick this year,” said Englehart, adding that this is his third substitute position, after serving as band teacher at Warwick High School last year.
Two other new teachers include Alina Rakiewicz as language arts teacher at Warwick Middle School. Rakiewicz will also be serving as junior high assistant boys soccer coach, working with Paul Castellito, who was named as head junior high boys soccer coach. Alyssa Heim was named as mathematics teacher at Warwick Middle School, replacing Melissa Woodruff, who retired.
The board voted to reinstate Richard Jonathan Lind as a science teacher at Warwick High School. Last month, Lind’s termination was announced. According to a statement by board member Todd Rucci, the school board had agreed that based on his behavior, he should be dismissed. However, through arbitration, it was determined that Lind should be disciplined, but not dismissed. The board agreed with that recommendation. There was no further clarification made.
The new school board student representative for the 2017-18 school year will be Paige Bogda, who will assume her duties at the September board meeting.
In other business, the board approved the appointment of 76 school bus drivers, with 41 employed at Shultz Transportation and 35 employed with Groff Transportation, both of Lititz.
Superintendent Dr. April Hershey announced that at an upcoming school board meeting, the architectural firm of Reese Lower Patrick & Scott will be making a presentation on planning for the school buildings in the district. The designs are the result of the district’s updated comprehensive plan, providing updated classrooms and educational spaces for students into the future.
Non-instructional appointments included Cory Boas as a building services employee at Warwick High School, Hsa Baw Ree as a food and nutrition services assistant at Warwick High School, Teresa Enck as a student support assistant at Warwick High School, Kelly Rossi as a special programs assistant at John Beck Elementary School, Taylar Barto and Mary Coleman as student support assistants at John R. Bonfield Elementary School, and Monica Gennace as a food and nutrition services assistant at John R. Bonfield Elementary School. Kaitlyn Bryant, Daniel Myers and Samantha Snyder were named as cafeteria monitors at Warwick High School.
The board affirmed a Code of Employee Conduct. Hershey noted that it was not a policy and did not require a vote. She was asking the board to affirm the code, which involves the establishment of regulations relating to conduct by school officials and employees. The document is available online at warwicksd.org and consists of definitions and regulations, as recommended by the school district’s solicitor.
The board OKed a Sunday use request from the Laurel Dance Company to use the high school auditorium and lobby for a performance of the Nutcracker Ballet on Dec. 17. They also approved an out of state field trip request for the National English Honor Society to attend the National Book Festival in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 2.
The board accepted the resignations of Philip Shirk as a member of the Finance & Legal Committee, Diana Griffiths as the TSA Club advisor at Warwick High School, and Andy Smith as an assistant junior high track coach at Warwick Middle School.
Laura Knowles is a freelance reporter who covers the Warwick School Board beat for the Record Express. She welcomes reader feedback and story tips at lknowles21@gmail.com.
