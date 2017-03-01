Warwick school bus driver relieved of duty

Under investigation for reportedly taking inappropriate images of adult female

Lititz, PA – On Tuesday, February 28, 2017, Lititz Borough Police Department was notified about a school bus driver involved in taking inappropriate images of an adult female inside his school bus. No students were on the bus at this time. A prompt report was made by the adult female to authorities.

An immediate and coordinated response between the Lititz Borough Police Department and Warwick School District occurred.

The driver was interviewed. Possible evidence is being analyzed.

The driver was immediately relieved from duty and will not be continuing with his duties.

The only known subject of any attempt at inappropriate images is an adult female not related to the school district.

In an abundance of caution, the investigation will look into whether any students were involved.

The parents of all students on the bus roster are being notified.

The identity of the driver is not being released since no criminal charges have been filed at this time. We want to reiterate that this driver has been relieved of his duties and is prohibited from school property and will have no contact with students.

This investigation is active and on going, more information will be released as it becomes available and as it is appropriate to be released to ensure the integrity of the ongoing investigation.

Warwick School District is committed to the safety of all children.