School board approves new assistant principal
The Warwick School District welcomed Kristin Testerman as the new assistant principal at Warwick High School.
She was approved to the position by the Warwick School Board at its Jan. 17 meeting. She is replacing Steve Szobocsan, who had received a change of status and is now principal of Warwick Middle School.
Testerman is no newcomer to the Warwick School District. She previously served as Warwick Ware support specialist. A Philadelphia native, she earned her undergraduate and master’s degrees from West Chester University, and is currently pursuing her doctorate from Immaculata University.
“I am really excited and happy to be here,” she said. “I feel like I am home. I have been welcomed with open arms.”
Two other new appointees also attended the meeting and expressed their gratitude. Kaitlyn Bryant was named as a science teacher at Warwick High School, replacing John Mousetis pending his retirement. Tracey Barrell was named as a learning support teacher at Warwick Middle School, replacing Katie Drakely who resigned.
It was School Board Appreciation Night and board members received artwork from students, displays, snacks and other tokens of thanks for their volunteer service to the community.
“We are blessed to have you here and we sincerely thank you for all you do,” said superintendent April Hershey.
In personnel matters, the board approved the appointments of Jeffrey Oberholtzer as a long term substitute technology education teacher, replacing Ed Hartmann who is on a medical leave of absence, and Linnea Martin as a long term substitute gifted teacher replacing Erin Smith. Michelle Tyson was named as a long term substitute art teacher at John R. Bonfield Elementary School, replacing Chrissy Casella who is on childcare leave.
Ian Stoeckl was named as a special needs assistant at Warwick High School, and Deborah Incorvati was named as yearbook advisor at Warwick High School in a shared position. Jay Ridinger was approved as an assistant football coach at Warwick High School, replacing Alex Daecher who resigned. Bethany Mueller was named as technology resource person at John R. Bonfield Elementary School.
The board approved two appointments for board committee members, including Penn Ketchum to the Student Activities Committee and Stacy Geesaman to the Education Committee. Three requests from the Education Committee were approved, including a Fundamentals of Sculpture art course, an early enrollment program with Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology, and the addition of “The Jungle” to the ninth grade honors U.S. history course.
Hershey expressed thanks to a local company that recently accepted a high school student to an internship that will provide the student with training, full-time employment and a possible scholarship for college. As she notes, “This will change this student’s life.”
Board treasurer Michael Landis reported that property tax reform will have drastic effects on local school districts in Pennsylvania. While some districts in cities like Philadelphia may benefit, districts like Warwick may not. He is especially concerned about the effects on cash flow for the district.
Hershey reported that the Warwick School District had settled with Agora Cyber Charter School in a case from 2012 in which the parents of an eighth grader wanted their child to repeat a school year for athletic reasons rather than academic reasons. When Warwick did not approve the request, the student was enrolled in the charter school and the district has been awarded compensation for the student’s costs.
The board accepted the resignations of Jonathan Bucher as interim assistant principal at Warwick High School and Janell Banack as an intervention specialist at John Beck Elementary School.
Julie Schutte of John R. Bonfield Elementary School was approved for tenure, having met the requirements of the Pennsylvania School Code.
A Sunday use request was approved for the ThinkLax tournaments to use several fields, and for Girls Lacrosse Club Summer Genesis to use fields on June 11.
Out-of-state and overnight field trip requests were approved for high school students to go to Eastern York High School to participate in the PMEA District 7 Lower Band Festival in February, for high school students to go to Lehigh Valley Charter School for the Performing Arts in Bethlehem to participate in Regional Chorus in February, high school students to go to East Stroudsburg North High School to participate in the PMEA Region V Band Festival in March, high school students to go to Erie to participate in the PMEA All State Band Festival in April, and high school students to go to Erie to participate in the PMEA All-State Chorus in April.
Laura Knowles is a freelance reporter who covers the Warwick School Board beat for the Record Express. She welcomes reader feedback and story tips at lknowles21@gmail.com.
