School-Based Counseling system explained
At Tuesday’s Warwick School Board meeting, Dr. Melanie Calender provided updates on School-based Counseling and Cyclical Monitoring.
Calender, Warwick School District assistant superintendent, explained that the School-Based Counseling is designed to have three tiers, which work with the entire student body with school counseling, monthly character traits, class meetings, school families, flex period, and Link Crew for incoming high school freshmen.
Tier 2 services include small group instruction, behavioral interventions, clubs, and activities, which are utilized by some students. A smaller number of students are involved in Tier 3 services, which include individual instruction and more intensive behavioral interventions.
Calender reported that the Warwick School District has a staff of school counselors and support staff, including school psychologists, school counselors, learning facilitators, home ad school visitors, student assistance program teams, behavior specialists, and emotional support teachers.
Contracted services include SAP accessors, outside provider lessons, and outside placements. Services are also provided by Wellspan and a new program with Kissel Hill Counseling for students at
Lititz Elementary School, Warwick Middle School, and Warwick High School.
A more complex update provided by Calender was for the Warwick School District’s Cyclical Monitoring Visit, which will evaluate compliance issues in the school district for students receiving special education services. Of the total enrollment at Warwick schools of 1,406 students, there are 514 or 13% who are receiving special education services.
Each of the schools provides specialized programs, such as John Beck offering multiple disabilities support, John R. Bonfield for emotional support, Kissel Hill for autistic support, Lititz
Elementary for learning support, Warwick Middle School for life skills and autistic support, and Warwick High School for life skills and multiple disabilities support.
“We provide multiple opportunities for families to collaborate with members of the IEP team,” said Calender, adding that the state-mandated review team will study 10 students who are receiving special education services.
Laura Knowles is a freelance feature writer and regular contributor to the pages of the Record Express. She welcomes feedback and story tips at lknowles21@gmail.com.
