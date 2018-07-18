Sahd resigns from school board
Warwick board seeks potential candidates for the remainder of Benedict Sahd’s term, which runs through Dec. 2019.
The Warwick School Board accepted the resignation of five-year board veteran Benedict Sahd on July 17.
“It is with deepest regrets that we accept the resignation of Benedict Sahd, and we thank him for his service to the school district,” said Superintendent April Hershey. “He has served the board well.”
Sahd first joined the board to complete the unfinished term of school board member Matthew Knouse, after Knouse resigned for personal reasons in 2013. When that term expired, Sahd first ran successfully for the position and took the oath of office in December 2015.
Prior to his election, Sahd served on the district’s Student Activities Committee. Benedict continued a family tradition following the path of his wife Beth Ann Sahd, who had previously served as a school board member.
A retired educator, Benedict Sahd was dedicated to serving the school board. He was always supportive of student accomplishments and presentations at school board meetings. He was also ardent in working to provide educational opportunities, while keeping taxes down for school district residents.
The Warwick School Board plans to fill Sahd’s seat on the board quickly and invites potential candidates for the remainder of his term, which runs through Dec. 2019.
Anyone who is interested in being considered should contact Hershey at ahershey@warwicksd.org or executive assistant Janice Boyer at jboyer@warwicksd.org at the Warwick School District by July 31.
The board of directors will review the candidates and schedule interviews with at the public board meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 21. The board’s chosen candidate that evening is invited back and sworn into office in September.
In other action items, the board welcomed two new educators to the district, with the appointment of Amanda Cash as district-wide behavioral specialist and Mallory Carcia as school psychologist at John R. Bonfield Elementary School. Carcia is replacing Amy Kopp who transferred to Kissel Hill Elementary School.
Cash’s position is a new one for the school district, and she will be serving all schools in the district, working with behavioral issues in grades K-12. A native of upstate New York, Cash and her husband have lived in Lititz for five years. She completed her undergraduate degree at Roger Williams University and her graduate studies at Providence College, both in Rhode Island. She has worked in autistic support at School District of Lancaster.
Other new appointments included Becca Goebel and Elefteria Zerefos, each as 50 percent band assistants at Warwick High School, and Angela Weiler as junior high girls assistant soccer coach at Warwick Middle School.
Lauren Leitzel was granted an extension of her previously approved family and medical leave of absence to the first day of the second semester of the 2018-19 school year. Debra Ulicny received an extension of her unpaid leave of absence, with an anticipated return date on Jan. 2, 2019.
Several resignations were accepted by the board. Angela Dymond resigned as a fifth grade teacher at Bonfield Elementary School. Other resignations were Kayla Ziegler as building services summer custodian, Sarah Hess-Bromirski as student support assistant at John Beck Elementary School, Taylar Barto as student support assistant at Bonfield Elementary, and Stacy McSparran as special programs assistant at Bonfield Elementary.
Wayne Hummer resigned as head boys lacrosse coach at Warwick High School, while Sarah Miller resigned as head girls lacrosse coach at Warwick High School.
The new student representative to the school board will be Carson Garland, who will begin his duties in September.
Laura Knowles is a freelance feature writer and regular contributor to the Record Express. She can be reached at lknowles21@gmail.com.
