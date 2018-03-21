Safecrackers invade the Lititz Post Office in 1916
What seemed like a scene right out of a Martin Scorsese movie unfolded in real life right here in Lititz over 100 years ago.
And for Clarence Kreider, the night of May 12, 1916, would forever live in his memory.
The incident began to unfold about 1:30 a.m, while Kreider was making his nightly rounds throughout the community. As he approached the north side of East Main Street, a man leaped in front of him, stuck a revolver in his face, and exclaimed “Throw up your hands or I’ll blow your brains out.”
Apparently, the stranger was crouched along the side of a building just waiting to pounce. Kreider was then taken hostage, while a second accomplice appeared suddenly and snatched Kreider’s flashlight, two revolvers, purse, and blackjack. He was then led against his will across the street to what was at that time the post office. It was then that a third man came out of the darkness, and would act as the lookout for the crime that was about to take place.
Only one of the mysterious men wore a mask a red handkerchief which partially covered his face. He appeared to be the leader, doing most of the work and issuing orders to the others as they entered the bank through a makeshift hole they created prior to the kidnapping. Entering the dark building and heading for the safe, it didn’t take long to figure out that the work of a safecracker was about to take place. Several minutes later, a detonation went off. The explosion blasted opened the door to the safe, entirely seperating it from its hinges. Next, the interior of the strong box inside was blown open. The noise was so loud that it broke several windows in the building, charring some of the paper bills as they rained rained down. Approximately five minutes after the second explosion, the criminals completed their raid and then departed by foot, taking the loot, and Kreider with them. The criminals left with $325 in cash and $1,100 in stamps.
Heading east on Main Street, they dashed to North Lane, then continued to Water Street, where they then headed south back towards Main Street. Increasing their pace, the gang travelled through Rome. Once there, the leader handed Kreider’s purse and one of his revolvers back to him, saying “We’re not after poor men, but after Uncle Sam.” The group then pressed on through the woods of Keller’s Mountain, making their way towards Rothsville. It was in this area that Kreider was set free.
Once free, Kreider dashed back to town as fast as his legs could carry him. The moment he arrived, Postmaster W. S. Buch was notified of the incident, and ran to the post office to inspect the damage. Postal Inspector Gartland of Lancaster was also briefed, and arrived to Lititz on the first trolley.Telephone calls were also sent to neighboring towns and cities, in an effort to warn the public about the “post office bandits.”
Although nobody knew it at the time, there was one other person besides Kreider who had witnessed the crime. She was Bessie Lutz, who was a boarder at the Lititz Springs Hotel (now the General Sutter), and happened to be looking out her window the exact moment the crime was being committed. She continued to look until the men departed; but sadly, was too shaken up to report anything. Several people residing in the neighborhood of the post office also heard one or both explosions. John Binkley, the night watchman at the Keystone Knitting Mills on West Main Street, heard the first blast, and then walked out on the street. Seeing nobody, he returned to his post.
Where the criminals ended up has never been determined; however three men who matched their descriptions were spotted in the vicinity of the Elizabeth Farms mansion about 5 o’clock the morning of the crime. Each man was spotted carrying a small package, and it was noticed that they all appeared to have walked quite a distance. Later, these same men were seen north of Brickerville in Waldeck, and said were to have been hiding in the mountains. The mail bag that the thieves used to carry off the bounty was never recovered.
News of this crime spread like wildfire throughout the entire county, and large crowds of curious residents gathered around the post office throughout the rest of the day. Sadly, the criminals remained at large and were never captured.
Today, it is still unknown where the bandits came from, where they were headed, and what they mailed with over a thousand dollars in stamps. One thing’s for sure they probably didn’t drop those letters or packages off at the Lititz Post Office.
Cory Van Brookhoven is a staff writer for the Lititz Record Express. He welcomes your comments at cvanbrookhoven@lnpnews.com or 717-721-4423.
Tom McCarey says:
