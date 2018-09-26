Route 772 bridge work nears completion
Despite continued rains in September, replacement of the Route 772 bridge at Warwick Road is making progress.
“The deck is poured and the walls are being formed,” reported Warwick Township Manager Daniel Zimmerman at the Sept. 19 meeting of Warwick Township Supervisors.
Heavy rains in July and August pushed the completion date back several times, and originally PennDOT had hoped to have the bridge reopened before the start of the school year.
That didn’t happen, as contractors faced repetitive flooding at Lititz Run, and spent considerable time “dewatering” the area, so they could continue with construction.
“At this point, the reopening date is still fluid,” noted Zimmerman. “They are looking at a revised date of mid-October.” The bridge replacement project on Route 772 at Warwick Road is part of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s Rapid Bridge Replacement Project, which is intended to replace aging bridges that have been designated at being at risk.
The project is a joint-venture partnership between Walsh/Granite, which is leading construction for the entire project. The Rapid Bridge Replacement Project is a public-private partnership between PennDOT and Plenary Walsh Keystone Partners, under which Plenary Walsh will finance, design, replace, and maintain the bridge for 25 years.
“It’s good to see that the deck is done,” noted supervisors chairperson Logan Myers. “Some good weather would help.” On a faster track, Warwick Township held a public hearing and approved a cable franchise agreement with Comcast of Southeast PA. The agreement will have a seven-year term and open up competition for cable and internet services in Warwick Township.
“Comcast is a Pennsylvania-based company that has existed for 50-plus years and has been serving the bulk of Lancaster County,” said Todd Eachus, representing Comcast.
The plan is for Comcast to extend operations south of Akron into Lititz where it will initially provide telephone and Internet services to businesses with access to the new lines. Eachus noted that Comcast plans to expand those services to all consumers.
“We would be offering a competitive suite of products,” said Eachus, which might include cable, internet, phone and communications service, putting Comcast in competition with Blue Ridge Cable TV and possibly Windstream. “We would be an alternative.”
Supervisors approved a plan for the Moove In storage unit complex at 931 Lititz Pike, just south of Scooters restaurant. The storage unit complex would feature a V-shaped three-story building that would have a facade that is designed with varying exterior finishes of brick, siding and stone. The windows would appear to be real from the outside, but would be blacked out inside the storage units.
Unlike other Moove In storage unit complexes, which have a barn and cow theme, the Lititz location is being planned to resemble the architecture of downtown Lititz. There would be trees and shrubs planted, using native species, to give it a more appealing look.
Rod Lockhard, who has designed many of the Moove In units, noted that designs had been adjusted so that the front of the building would line up to be parallel with the sidewalk, as requested by the Warwick Township Planning Commission. Another request, to have the facade have variations in depth, proved to be too difficult and costly to accommodate.
Robert Kornman of the planning commission attended the supervisors meeting to encourage the staggering of the 85-foot front facade. Lockhard had several photographs of downtown Lititz that showed flat surfaces using different materials.
“Even though it’s flush, it gives the appearance of not being flush,” agreed supervisor Herb Flosdorf, adding that he was pleased that there would be no giant cow. Kevin Bledsoe, Vice President of Brokerage & Acquisitions for Investment Real Estate, reported that hours would be 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., and 24-hour security cameras would be located throughout the building.
In other business, supervisors approved a stormwater plan for the Veterans Honor Park of Lancaster County, which will be located on a tract of land near the Lititz Public Library. The 6.4-acres were donated by the Siegrist family for the library and now for the veterans park. Warwick Township has agreed to maintain the veterans park once it is built.
New signage is being proposed that will combine a brick display with Lititz Public Library on the top and Veterans Honor Park of Lancaster County at the bottom, located along Kissel Hill Road.
Asked when the Veterans Honor Park of Lancaster County is slated to be started, organizer C. David Kramer reported that fundraising was “95 percent there.” Once 100 percent of funds are raised, construction of the cast stone and bronze honor park is expected to begin.
“We are hoping to be able to break ground on Veteran’s Day, with ‘hoping’ the keyword,” said Kramer.
Laura Knowles is a freelance feature writer and regular contributor to the pages of the Record Express. She welcomes feedback and story tips at lknowles21@gmail.com.
-
