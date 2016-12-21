- Holiday memories at WHS
Rothsville’s Christmas tree heritage
This slideshow requires JavaScript.
Christmas tree farming is a very slow kind of agriculture. Plant a tree this coming spring and you’ll have to wait until 2025 before you have a nice, marketable eight-foot blue spruce, Douglas fir, Fraser fir, or concolor fir. Those first three names were familiar to this reporter, who had never heard of concolor prior to a visit to the Heritage Tree Farm in Rothsville.
Kris and Shanelle Lee, on a tour of the family farm, admire all the trees on the 15 hilly acres, but they noted concolor’s special attributes: it’s hypoallergenic, pet proof, and it has a citrusy aroma. The hypoallergenic and citrusy characteristics are scientifically verifiable, but “pet proof” sounded a bit folklorish to the reporter’s ears.
Shanelle pointed out, though, that in the three years they’ve been selling Christmas trees at the farm, they’ve had a significant number of repeat customers who come back especially for concolor trees because Fido and Fluffy tend to leave them alone. The eau de citrus that arises from the needles when they’re bruised or crushed seems to be the agent most likely to deter the unwanted attention of household pets. That aroma is also a lure for pet owners who just like the smell.
So the Heritage hills will undoubtedly have a continuing supply of concolor trees. The tree farm got underway in 2008 when the Lees, in partnership with Shanelle’s parents, Ken and Deb Weaver, planted the first of thousands of seedlings that would form the foundation of a family business. For a number of years, the family sold trees in downtown Lititz, on the patio of the Tomato Pie Cafe. With sales now being made exclusively at the farm, they stick to their 142 Church Road, Rothsville, location.
Tree sales begin on Black Friday each year and end a week or so before Christmas. Saturday, Dec. 17, was the last day for tagged tree sales this year, but there were still some trees for sale from a small lot in the Weaver’s front yard. The Lees live in Ephrata, but for about a month beginning with Thanksgiving they and their two young daughters practically live in Rothsville. Harper, their six-year-old, is an unofficial tour guide Saturdays when Dale Stoltzfus brings his horse-drawn wagon to the farm to take customers out to the field.
Customers are free to roam through the trees beginning Nov. 1. If they find a tree that calls out to them, they can tag it, write down the location, and come back for it when they’re ready to decorate. If the buyer doesn’t want to go back out to the field to witness the cutting, he can call ahead and Kris or one of the helpers will locate it, bring it back to the shop, shake it, drill it and bag it, ready to go to its new home.
Although their selling season comes but once a year, Heritage Tree Farm is a year-round operation. Trees need to be pruned, there’s a 17-5-9 fertilizer that needs to be applied in the spring, fungicide sprays to keep the trees healthy and insecticides to keep them from being gobbled up by a ravenous crowd of beetles, aphids, flies and mites. The Weavers and Lees consult with a former Penn State extension tree expert to keep their trees healthy.
Shanelle and her mom, Deb, conduct a number of wreath-making classes during their selling season. Customers assemble in the spacious garage that serves as tree headquarters. They visit, make a wreath, decorate it, and take it home. This year’s sessions cost $35 per wreath. The trees sell for $9 or $10 a foot, depending on the species.
And you know that leader at the very top of the tree? It might be a foot or more in length and it’s basically just a twig? They don’t charge for that, something Deb Weaver was adamant about from the day the first seedling went into the ground.
Heritage Tree Farm has closed up shop until Black Friday 2017. As that date draws near the owners will be posting updates to their Web site, www.heritagetreefarm.net.
Dick Wanner is a staff writer and photographer for the Record Express. He welcomes reader feedback and story ideas at rwanner.eph@lnpnews.com.
