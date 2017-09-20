Home   >   News   >   Rothsville has its day

Rothsville has its day

By on September 20, 2017

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The polo field in Rothsville was bustling with activity on Saturday, with plates of pasta, hot dogs, popcorn, and ice cream being served up.

It was Rothsville Community Day at Forney Field and anyone who is anyone in the Warwick Township community just east of Lititz was out to join the excitement. From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., the field was crowded with local people, businesses, families and children to celebrate the community that was once known as Rabbit Hill.

Even the fire engines from the 100-year-old Rothsville Fire Company still show the little white rabbit leaping across a green meadow in honor of the one-time Rabbit Hill name.

Children were eager to leap to it when right on schedule, at 10:45 a.m., a helicopter circled the polo field and dropped candy from the sky. The older children had to wait their turn to grab handfuls of candy after the younger ones had their chance. Both groups had to wait until the helicopter was safely out of sight before they were allowed to run into the field in a frenzy of candy-hunting.

Throughout day, there were activities planned for all ages. In the morning, the Rabbit Run was held, with runners, walkers, and pets joining the 5K event. The run/walk was held to benefit the WellSpan Prescription for Caring Program at Rothsville Family and Pediatric Medicine.

The churches and area businesses in the Rothsville area teamed up to provide games and activities: door prizes, barrel train rides, music, a three-legged sack race, a wheelbarrow race, a puppet show by Kay Moyer, a visit from Red Creek Wildlife Center, an egg toss, and a pie-eating contest.

Rothsville Community Day was sponsored by four churches: Jerusalem Lutheran Church, Millport Mennonite Church, Salem United Methodist Church and St. Paul’s Evangelical Congregational Church; along with the Rothsville Fire Company, Rothsville Ambulance Association, and more than 55 local businesses.

Binkley & Hurst was giving away bright yellow safety vests. Musser’s Lawn & Garden had a snack basket prize. Ray Deater’s Custom Fishing Rods gave away a fishing rod. Crystal Reflection Art Studio offered a prize of free note cards.

Everyone pitched in to celebrate the Rothsville community and even the weather cooperated, with sunny skies and warm nearly-autumn temperatures.

“We are always very grateful to the Rothsville community for its support of our business,” said Pete Spatafora, as he and his daughter Gabriela dished out plates of eggplant parmesan and pasta with tomato sauce. “Rothsville is a great community to be a part of.”

Laura Knowles is a freelance feature writer and regular contributor to the pages of the Record Express. She welcomes feedback and story tips at lknowles21@gmail.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *