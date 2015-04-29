- Holiday memories at WHS
Rock ‘n’ Glow is here to stay!
On Saturday, May 30, the Manheim Downtown Development Group will host our 3rd Annual Manheim Rock-N-Glow 5K! Lots of fun entertainment beginning at 6 p.m. on Market Square with live music by Crackerboxx, DJ music by Ben, delicious food, and fun activities for the entire family!
The 5K will begin at 9pm. Along the race route you will see entertaining light shows, spectators cheering you on and live music by Paper Avenue, The Pettycoats, Bobby D and Honey and the Bees.
For more information or to register, please visit our website at http://manheimdowntown.org/events/rock-n-glow-5k/ or you can register online at www.active.com.
Submitted by the Manheim Downtown Development Group
