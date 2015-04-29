Home   >   Manheim   >   Rock ‘n’ Glow is here to stay!

Rock ‘n’ Glow is here to stay!

By on April 29, 2015

rng

 

On Saturday, May 30, the Manheim Downtown Development Group will host our 3rd Annual Manheim Rock-N-Glow 5K!  Lots of fun entertainment beginning at 6 p.m. on Market Square with live music by Crackerboxx, DJ music by Ben, delicious food, and fun activities for the entire family!

The 5K will begin at 9pm.  Along the race route you will see entertaining light shows, spectators cheering you on and live music by Paper Avenue, The Pettycoats, Bobby D and Honey and the Bees.

For more information or to register, please visit our website at http://manheimdowntown.org/events/rock-n-glow-5k/ or you can register online at www.active.com.

Submitted by the Manheim Downtown Development Group

About editor

One Comment

  1. bestworkoutapps

    October 22, 2016 at 2:57 am

    Good Information
    best workout apps

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *