Rock Lititz welcomes the public to “Rock the Block” Open House

By on February 13, 2017

 

Rock Lititz Pod 2 open to the community, Sat.  Feb. 25

Upstage Video, launched in 2005, relocated from Pottstown as the first tenant of Pod 2 at Rock Lititz. Upstage Video’s 22 employees moved into the building in December. Photo by Patrick Burns

The bouldering wall at Lititz recROC while under construction (is now open) .

 

Pod 2 at Rock Lititz, the newest addition to the Rock Lititz campus, invites the public to its “open house” event on Saturday, February 25 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The family-friendly event offers activities to give the community a “backstage experience” and showcase Pod 2 tenants who are focused on serving both the live event industry and supporting the community-at-large.

Adults and children accompanied by their parents or adults are invited to these free activities:

  • Stray Lighting & Production Services’ interactive lighting board will allow guests to move rigging, create special lighting effects and sound mixing, using equipment from the live entertainment industry.
  • Rock the red carpet with rock-star props, by ATOMIC and Clair Global, and strike a pose for OPUS to share and post.
  • Learn a new guitar riff or get started with the basic chords with music instructors from Tone Tailors, who will be jamming throughout the afternoon
  • Experience some show-worthy special effects by Pytrotek.
  • Kids ages 3 and up are invited to try their bike skills on an indoor bicycle motocross obstacle course, with bikes provided by Lititz Bike Works. And for adults, manufacturers will offer mountain bikes for outdoor test runs (weather permitting).
  • An indoor BMX exhibition at 1:45 p.m., and all day discounts on helmets at Lititz Bike Works.
  • Climb the wall at Lititz RecROC, with climbing classes discounted to $12 with pre-registration online at www.lititzrecroc.com. Open to ages 6 to adults, classes begin 12:30 to 3:45 for specific age groups. Tour the new health and fitness facility, including the Ninja Warrior-style obstacle course, plus discounted day pass/membership promotions.
  • Add your creativity to an artwork-in-progress at co-working space provider, Rock Candy.
  • Parents and kids, try a 10-minute “Partner Stretching” yoga session with Evolution Power Yoga, at 11:15, 12:15, 2:15 and 3:15.Open House Map

