- Oscar predictions: In my humble opinion
- Warwick bands will host winter concert this weekend
- Ring in the new year with pork ‘n’ kraut!
- Holiday memories at WHS
- Acapella voices will ring in the holiday season
- Lititz legend: Mourning the loss of Ron Reedy
- Beyond ‘Hearthside Hymns’ — The Marlene Hershey story
- Warwick stages ‘Animal Farm’ this weekend
- 5K fun run/walk will benefit Warwick grad
- Oysters on the square: Ted’s tiny diner was a big deal at Broad and Main
Rock Lititz welcomes the public to “Rock the Block” Open House
Rock Lititz Pod 2 open to the community, Sat. Feb. 25
Pod 2 at Rock Lititz, the newest addition to the Rock Lititz campus, invites the public to its “open house” event on Saturday, February 25 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The family-friendly event offers activities to give the community a “backstage experience” and showcase Pod 2 tenants who are focused on serving both the live event industry and supporting the community-at-large.
Adults and children accompanied by their parents or adults are invited to these free activities:
- Stray Lighting & Production Services’ interactive lighting board will allow guests to move rigging, create special lighting effects and sound mixing, using equipment from the live entertainment industry.
- Rock the red carpet with rock-star props, by ATOMIC and Clair Global, and strike a pose for OPUS to share and post.
- Learn a new guitar riff or get started with the basic chords with music instructors from Tone Tailors, who will be jamming throughout the afternoon
- Experience some show-worthy special effects by Pytrotek.
- Kids ages 3 and up are invited to try their bike skills on an indoor bicycle motocross obstacle course, with bikes provided by Lititz Bike Works. And for adults, manufacturers will offer mountain bikes for outdoor test runs (weather permitting).
- An indoor BMX exhibition at 1:45 p.m., and all day discounts on helmets at Lititz Bike Works.
- Climb the wall at Lititz RecROC, with climbing classes discounted to $12 with pre-registration online at www.lititzrecroc.com. Open to ages 6 to adults, classes begin 12:30 to 3:45 for specific age groups. Tour the new health and fitness facility, including the Ninja Warrior-style obstacle course, plus discounted day pass/membership promotions.
- Add your creativity to an artwork-in-progress at co-working space provider, Rock Candy.
- Parents and kids, try a 10-minute “Partner Stretching” yoga session with Evolution Power Yoga, at 11:15, 12:15, 2:15 and 3:15.
About Patrick Burns
Related Posts
Latest News
-
Never. Lose. Hope.
Drug addiction is everyone’s problem. The nationwide epidemic is well...
- Posted March 17, 2016
- 0
-
Rucci receives full-ride offer from Michigan State
Hayden Rucci loved what he saw on his tour...
- Posted February 15, 2017
- 0
-
Albert R. Boscov, Retailer & Philanthropist, Remembered
Albert Robert Boscov, of Reading, Pa., passed away on February...
- Posted February 14, 2017
- 0
-
Rock Lititz welcomes the public to “Rock the Block” Open House
Rock Lititz Pod 2 open to the community, Sat....
- Posted February 13, 2017
- 0
-
Fire & Ice!
- Posted February 10, 2017
- 0
- Showcase of Homes, February 9, 2017
-
The Hill: From Mexican Tequilas to the Luck o’ the Irish
Who would think that a friendly spot in Ephrata would...
-
What’s on Tap
What’s On Tap Showcasing Local Micro Breweries Events, Craft Beers,...
-
Never. Lose. Hope.
Drug addiction is everyone’s problem. The nationwide epidemic is...
- March 17, 2016
- 0
-
Rucci receives full-ride offer from Michigan State
Hayden Rucci loved what he saw on his...
- February 15, 2017
- 0
-
Albert R. Boscov, Retailer & Philanthropist, Remembered
Albert Robert Boscov, of Reading, Pa., passed away on...
- February 14, 2017
- 0
-
Rock Lititz welcomes the public to “Rock the Block” Open House
Rock Lititz Pod 2 open to the community,...
- February 13, 2017
- 0
-
Never. Lose. Hope.
Drug addiction is everyone’s problem. The nationwide epidemic is...
- March 17, 2016
- 0
-
Beth’s Story: Commentary on an epidemic that hits close to home
“Beth’s Story” is the first in a five-part monthly...
- February 18, 2016
- 5
-
Andrew’s Actions …and devastating death
“Andrew’s Actions” is the third feature in a monthly...
- April 21, 2016
- 4
-
Ronald Lee Sandhaus, 69, popular Lititz police officer, HAM radio enthusiast
Ronald Lee Sandhaus, 69, 533 Spring Avenue, Lititz, passed...
- July 23, 2014
- 3
-
Catherine Jameson says:
-
matthew shannon says:
-