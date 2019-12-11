Home   >   News   >   Riptide Car Wash opens in Lititz

Riptide Car Wash opens in Lititz

By on December 11, 2019

Riptide Car Wash opened its doors Nov. 25 at 1056 Lititz Pike, Lititz.

The business will employ 12.

Owned and operated by brothers Ryan, Nelson and Jeff Bollinger, the partners also operate Lititz Car Wash.

“We have always had a great relationship and work extremely well together,” Ryan said. “Opening a new business isn’t easy but when you have great partners, it makes a world of difference!”

“We really enjoy the car wash industry and we’re looking to expand our services in our local area and bring a different experience to the community,” he added.

Bollinger stated that unlike any other car wash in Pennsylvania, Riptide offers a brand new, state-of-the-art technology called the Dual Belt Conveyor, which makes the car wash experience smooth, fast and fun with easier loading and faster processing.

Submitted photo

“The iconic open design is very eye-catching and built for washing cars,” Bollinger explained. “The equipment is stainless steel top of the line. We value our customers and try and give the best car wash experience possible.”

He noted that Riptide has a license plate recognition system that creates a smooth transition for their club members. Riptide also offers free vacuums and mat washers to its customers.

Hours of operation are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. For more information, visit RiptideCarWash.com.

Cory Van Brookhoven is a staff writer for the Lititz Record Express. He welcomes your comments at cvanbrookhoven@lnpnews.com or 717-721-4423.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *