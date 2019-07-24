REO Suites opens at Manheim Marketplace
The REO Suites opened earlier this month at the REO Manheim Marketplace, 51 N. Main St., Manheim.
“The REO Suites offer an upscale, short term lodging alternative to a traditional hotel, or even a bed and breakfast,” said Suzanne Reiley, who along with her husband Barney and son Adam Kline, are partners in Staudt McGovern Holdings, the developer of the property.
Each of the two suites is about 1,400-square-feet. Both the Flying Cloud and the Royale suite feature a king and a queen bedroom, full bath, living and dining rooms, a full kitchen and bonus/office space. She said the hardwood floors in the suites are the original floors, which she and Barney refinished. There’s also a shared laundry and onsite parking. Minimum stay is two nights. Located on the second floor, the suites can be accessed by stairs only. The suites may be booked directly on the REO Suites website: reosuitesmanheimpa.com.
“Between the local venues such as The Booking House and other Manheim businesses, there is a need for short term accommodations. We want to help fill that need,” Reiley said.
“We are delighted by the investment made by the Reileys to the economic vitality of the Manheim business community with the development of REO Marketplace and wish them much success on the Grand Opening of REO Suites, said Manheim Chamber director Kelly Lauver, “Their commitment to this community is incredible and so very important to our long term economic development.”
The recently renovated suites are part of the historic complex that formerly housed the Bickel’s Snack Foods facility. It was also the site of J. Harvey Spahr’s garage and REO automobile dealership in the early to mid-1900s. Each suite is named after one of the iconic REO luxury vehicles-the Flying Cloud and the Royale. The décor of each suite includes a framed ad featuring its namesake automobile. There’s also other artwork that gives a nod to the building’s heritage.
Reiley said she and her Barney worked on the renovation of the REO Suites-refinishing floors, removing old-fashioned radiators and removing posters from a room that was formerly a teen’s. She selected the furnishings and décor of the new suites.
Barney Reiley said work began on the REO Suites in early 2018; about the same time as work began on transforming the former Bickel’s complex into the REO Manheim Marketplace. The first business in the redeveloped REO complex, Mill 72 Bakery & Café, opened in February. It’s located in what had been the showroom of the car dealership and features the original 100-year-old maple floors.
Another business, The Prussian Street Arcade, is anticipated to open in the fall. It will be a sustainable vintage and handmade market with space for about 100 vendors. The Prussian Street Arcade will be owned and operated by Manheim residents Michael and Susan Ferrari. It will be housed in the nearly 11,000-square-foot space the Reileys have dubbed “the center building” (adjoining the former showroom that houses Mill 72 and fronting on Main Street).
The Reileys are also hoping to lease space to a brew pub. Suzanne Reiley said they are still looking for someone to fill the space.
Information about the REO Manheim Marketplace is available at reomarketplace.com and the REO’s Facebook page.
Rochelle Shenk is a correspondent for the Lititz Record Express. She welcomes your comments and questions at RAASHENK@aol.com.
About Rochelle A. Shenk
Related Posts
Latest News
-
REO Suites opens at Manheim Marketplace
The REO Suites opened earlier this month at the REO...
-
Circling back on Taco Bell plan
Design shifts building farther back, allowing for better circulation, more...
-
Out of the ‘Gooding’ of his heart
Reed Gooding is a very busy man. In addition to...
-
Proposed field house feasibility study on Warwick SB agenda
The Warwick School Board will hold a special Committee of...
-
Fresher pastures
Fresh Air program leads to eight-year friendship For the past...
-
Robert ‘Bob’ W. Poague, 68, decorated Army vet, father of six, owned Bob’s Auto Clinic
Robert “Bob” William Poague, 68, of Lititz, formerly of Leola,...
-
Ruth E. Kapral Griffin, Lititz Moravian member, retired registered nurse, counseled grieving families
Ruth E. (Shook) Kapral Griffin died at her home in...
-
REO Suites opens at Manheim Marketplace
The REO Suites opened earlier this month at the...
-
Circling back on Taco Bell plan
Design shifts building farther back, allowing for better circulation,...
-
Out of the ‘Gooding’ of his heart
Reed Gooding is a very busy man. In addition...
-
Plans unveiled for former Wilbur complex
Preliminary plans for the former Wilbur Chocolate plant in...
- May 24, 2017
- 8
-
Name that school! — District seeks input on name for new elementary school
Manheim Central’s newest elementary school is currently under construction....
- July 11, 2018
- 6
-
Beth’s Story: Commentary on an epidemic that hits close to home
“Beth’s Story” is the first in a five-part monthly...
- February 18, 2016
- 5
-
Tyler says:
-
Jennifer Drobnak says:
-