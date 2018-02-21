Record Express & Review announce staff changes
Lititz Record Express and Ephrata Review Editor Andrew H. Fasnacht announced several changes to newsroom staff this past week.
Stephen M. Seeber, the associate editor of both The Review and Record Express for the past 12 years, was recently named the new editor of Lancaster Farming by president William J. Burgess. Seeber, a 23-year veteran of the weeklies’ newsrooms, will be replacing current editor Dennis Larison, who is retiring at the end of March. Lancaster Farming, headquartered along with The Review and Record Express at 1 E.Main St. in Ephrata, is one of the largest agricultural newspapers in the country. Seeber is a graduate of Millersville University and currently resides in Lititz.
As a result of Seeber’s departure, current staff writer and social media editor Patrick Burns will become news editor of both The Review and Record Express, while Melissa Hunnefield has been named features editor for both publications. Burns, a graduate of Temple University and current Terre Hill resident, has served two stints with Lancaster Newspapers. Following his time as a staff writer with the former Intelligencer Journal, Burns joined the LCW staff in 2013. Hunnefield, a Millersville graduate and Lititz resident, joined the staffs of LCW and Lancaster Farming in 2011.
Additionally, well-known Lititz historian Cory Van Brookhoven, a Kutztown University graduate, joins the staff of Lancaster County weeklies and will be focusing his attention on the town he knows so well. In addition to being the current president of the Lititz Historical Foundation, Van Brookhoven also served on Lititz Borough Council and is the owner of the Historic Lititz Walking Tours.
Van Brookhoven joins another Lititz resident, Aubree Fahringer, on the combined news staff of the weeklies. A recent graduate of Lancaster Bible College, Fahringer replaced Donna Reed as the editor of the Cocalico In Review section back in December. Reed retired from her post with The Ephrata Review back in September.
Finally, Ephrata resident Emily Jacoby has also joined the weeklies team as a part-time writer on the news staff. Jacoby is a recent graduate of Millersville University.
-
-
-
