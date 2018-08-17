Home   >   News   >   Recent renovation reveals ‘surprise twist’

Recent renovation reveals 'surprise twist'

August 17, 2018

You never know WHAT you might find tucked away in Lititz!

While doing renovations to a building in downtown Lititz, this hand-painted advertising display was revealed, which was concealed for decades. Standing almost 7 feet high and hidden from the public eye, the wall containing this treasure had been built out a foot and a half where it was hidden for years–until recently. While Lititz had several pretzel businesses in town many years ago, there’s a good chance that this was an early store display for none other than Sturgis Pretzels.

