‘Rebarkable’

Lititz Borough PD meets funding goal; will re-establish K-9 Unit

Last summer, Lititz Police Officer Cameron Burke got the OK from borough council to initiate fundraising to restart the police K-9 Unit.

With a goal of raising $70,000, Burke never expected that he would achieve his goal and then some.

This week, Burke announced that the Lititz Borough Police Department K-9 Unit now has raised more than $78,000.

“The support has been amazing, from my supervisors and coworkers, to the businesses and the community. The way everyone pulled together to support this has been humbling. Simply saying thank you seems insufficient,” says Burke. Indeed, thank you is just what he wants to say, to everyone who helped fund the K-9 Unit.

As he notes, he has received lots of positive comments about having a K-9 Unit in Lititz Borough once again. It seems that everyone is pretty excited about having a police dog.

“The K-9 Unit thanks everyone who has donated, regardless of the amount, or played a part in fundraising efforts. This goal was achieved by a supportive community, businesses and leaders who understand the importance of this tool in keeping our neighborhoods safe,” says Burke, adding that a few businesses and organizations were especially helpful in getting the fundraising campaign stated, like Olio Olive Oils & Balsamics, Lititz Springs VFW Post 1463 and Lititz Ambucs.

Even though the funds have been raised, the K-9 Unit will continue to need money to help pay for food, veterinary care, training updates, and more. So Burke hopes everyone will keep giving to keep the program going.

The dog is the most expensive part of establishing the LBPD K-9 Unit. It’s expected that the new dog will cost around $19,096. That’s the price tag for a police dog that will be trained as a dual-purpose narcotics dog. That means that the dog will be trained to locate the odor of narcotics, as well as tracking and apprehending suspects, known as “bite work.” The dog will also serve as a PR ambassador for the Lititz Borough Police Department, going to schools, public events and making the rounds in Lititz Borough.

The costs for annual training updates is expected to be around $1,200 to $1,500. The other big costs include initial training, lots of dog food, veterinary care, and a K-9 police unit vehicle that Burke will use to transport his partner.

Burke doesn’t know what kind of dog he will be getting. Often police dogs are German Shepherds, but there are many other breeds that make excellent police dogs. The K-9 selection will be based on the performance, demeanor, and social ability of the dog during the selection process, not breed, explains Burke. It all has a lot to do with which dog bonds best with Officer Burke. They will be partners, after all.

“In late October, I will be traveling to Vohne Liche Kennels for the selection process. Then in early November the handler training begins, with its completion mid-December,” says Burke.

Even before Burke meets his dog, the puppy is trained for police work. Dogs that make good K-9 officers exhibit certain qualities as puppies, such as being willing to follow commands and having the right temperament.

Burke will need training too.

“My training is incorporated into the 6-week handler training course and will also include monthly training,” says Burke, who will need to learn how to handle a police dog, while bonding with the dog.

By the time the new K-9 officer joins Lititz Borough Police, the dog will be around 12 to 16 months old. Shortly after Burke and the police dog return to Lititz after handler training courses, the K-9 unit will be placed in service and begin patrol work.

Like previous K-9 dogs in Lititz, the new dog will live with his partner. Burke grew up with dogs and is excited to have the dog live with him. His girlfriend, also a dog-lover, is pleased that she will be hanging out with Burke and the as-yet-unnamed K-9 officer. Most likely, the K-9 officer will have a name, but Burke won’t know it until he selects the dog that he bonds with best.

“I will have an opportunity to name the dog, if I don’t like the assigned name,” says Burke.

Burke first proposed restarting the LBPD K-9 program back in June 2018. The previous K-9 program spanned 1997 to 2010, with two police dogs. Duke served from 1997 to 2004, then Reky took over until his retirement in 2010. Both were German Shepherds, who served with their human K-9 officer, Kenneth Wolfe. Through those years first Duke, then Reky, solved crimes, caught burglars, sniffed drugs and found lost children.

“I think everybody really liked the program,” says Lititz Police Chief Kerry Nye. “We are already getting lots of support from the public. Lititz is incredibly supportive.”

After Lititz Borough Council heard Burke’s request to restart the program, they were on board, especially since it wasn’t coming out of the borough’s budget. A month after Burke made the pitch, borough council officially approved his request.

“Go get a dog,” said borough council president Shane Weaver back in July 2018, after council voted to restart the K-9 program at the July 31 meeting.

And that’s just what Burke is doing.

Laura Knowles is a freelance feature writer and regular contributor to the pages of the Record Express. She welcomes feedback and story tips at lknowles21@gmail.com.