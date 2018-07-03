Reach your ‘Peak’ performance in Lititz
Peak Indoor Cycling, the only “RealRyder” cycling studio of its kind in the county, has opened its doors at 1180 Erbs Quarry Road, Suite 3, Lititz.
“Indoor Cycling is taking a bike you would ride outside and making it stationary inside,’ says co-owner Lauren Shartle. “We don’t like to call our RealRyder bikes stationary, that’s the concept of indoor cycling.”
RealRyder bikes turn 22 degrees left and right which allows the rider’s body to move through three planes of motion. Shartle states that this style has many benefits.
“Because of the movement of the bike, you’re engaging your lower body as well as your upper body and core.” She also states that RealRyder bikes help promote balance, and says that those who are looking to start riding outside that it’s important to train and condition your balance to avoid potential outdoor accidents.
“We decided to open Peak when we realized indoor cycling in the central PA area has been left behind or not prioritized by local fitness facilities,” she added. “As all other fitness industries have evolved (such as yoga and CrossFit) indoor cycling has remained stagnant due to the average bikes and the minimal amount of classes available to the area.”
At Peak, guests can walk in and ride whenever they want with no commitment. Membership options are more cost-effective if you’re an avid rider, but the Shartles wanted to open the door to riders who want to simply get their workout in, even the weather isn’t nice. According to the Shartle’s, this idea is also very beneficial for patrons who don’t like intimidating, “big gym” atmospheres.
Their goal was to provide an option for the residents of Lititz (and all of Lancaster County) to get and stay healthy in a welcoming and fun atmosphere.
“We want to create a community that enables our riders to thrive and push for their goals as a team that we call our Ryde Tribe,” Lauren said. “Having support and relationships between trainers and riders is going to keep everyone accountable to get healthy and fit together. We don’t care how people are getting healthy, just as long as they are taking the time to eat well and exercise.”
All the while, customers can jam to music and follow along with a trainer that guides you through turns, climbs, hills, and even breakaways that you would experience outside. Peak is also a “MyZone” enabled facility the location has two screens where riders can see their heart rate, percentage of max heart rate, and calories burned.
Trainers guide the riders through five different zones that push the riders to reach different levels of effort. MyZone also allows riders to use their heart rate monitor at Peak as well as outside of the facility. Riders that have their own monitor can join the Peak MyZone community and connect with the other riders at Peak through the MyZone smartphone app. Peak Indoor Cycling of Lititz offers an introductory class on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at no cost to new riders. To learn more, visit peakindoorcycling.com
Cory Van Brookhoven is a staff writer for the Lititz Record Express. He welcomes your comments at cvanbrookhoven@lnpnews.com or 717-721-4423.
