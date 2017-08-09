Home   >   News   >   Rare air: An unexpected visit in Rothsville

Rare air: An unexpected visit in Rothsville

By on August 9, 2017

An unplanned hot air balloon landing at Edgewood and Wade drives attracted quite a bit of attention in Rothsville Sunday night.

It was early evening on Sunday when residents of a Rothsville development heard the familiar “whoosh” sound of a hot air balloon.

When they looked up, there was indeed a balloon. A very big red-green-and-yellow balloon was hovering over the neighborhood around 7:30 p.m. It was getting closer and closer. Maybe a little too close.

It quickly became apparent that the balloon wasn’t just sightseeing. It was landing right in the middle of the neighborhood, at the corner of Edgewood and Wade drives.

That’s exactly where the basket of three passengers set down, with its massive striped balloon overhead. Kids were curious. Dogs were barking. Neighbors were grabbing their cell phones and cameras. A few worried that the balloon might hit their cars or houses.

Was it a mistake? Not exactly.

As Nick Moehlmann of Lancaster Balloonport explained, the pilot landed at the intersection because there was a good, clear landing space and no utility wires to impede the approach. Moehlmann, by the way, is a former Republican member of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives who is now owner of Susquehanna Valley Balloon Company.

The balloon was operated by Lancaster Balloonport, which is located at the nearby Lancaster Airport. Plenty of passengers take rides on these balloons without much fanfare, but in this case the pilot was looking for a good spot to land and switch passengers. The passengers on the balloon got off and new passengers, who had been following in a small van, boarded the balloon in the middle of the Rothsville neighborhood.

“It’s not like he planned to land right here, but he did choose the spot from above and saw that it was a good place to set down,” said Moehlmann.

It was clear the pilot didn’t know exactly where he had landed. “Where are we?” he asked one of the neighbors. The pilot then contacted the passenger escort van so it could catch up.

In less than a half-hour, the massive balloon was rising into the air and disappearing like a scene from the “Wizard of the Oz.” Rothsville wasn’t in Kansas anymore.

“They will go off and land somewhere else before it gets dark,” explained Moehlmann, adding that they never go out in rainy weather or at night. “With a balloon, you just have to go where the wind carries you.”

Laura Knowles is a freelance feature writer who lives in Rothsville. She welcomes questions and comments at lknowles21@gmail.com.

