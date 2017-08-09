- EPAC’s ‘Hairspray’ lifts audience (and hair) to new heights
Proud day for Rock Lititz
Luxury hotel should be open by fall 2018
Rock Lititz is known for putting on a show, so it was no surprise that the official groundbreaking for the new Hotel at Rock Lititz had plenty of flair.
A crowd of 150 gathered Aug. 3 to see it happen, and even though there weren’t any rock stars in attendance (at least we didn’t spot any) the event was quite a spectacle.
Bright yellow shovels lined a lighted stage. There were aerial rides to the top floor where the penthouse suite will eventually reside. There were even fireworks in blue, gold and hot pink, right in the middle of the afternoon.
As Andrea Shirk, general manager of Rock Lititz, pointed out, “Of course, we wanted to make this something spectacular. We’ve been waiting a long, long, long time for this day.”
The 92,000-square-foot Hotel at Rock Lititz is slated to open in the fall of 2018. It promises to be remarkable, with a grand lobby featuring retired stage props, a stylish bar and restaurant, and 139 guest rooms that will include 82 kings, 40 queens, 15 extended stay suites, and two glamorous fifth floor penthouse suites.
The suites are where the rock stars will most likely stay, although commoners will be able to book them when not in use by celebrities. In fact, the entire hotel is open to the public, so you can stop by for cocktails and possibly rub elbows with your favorite star, if you are lucky.
The Hotel at Rock Lititz will also have a 3,000 square foot meeting area, plus amenities that include a pool, hot tub, gym, and room service.
Architect Matt Sutter was tasked with coming up with a design that married the high tech elements of Rock Lititz with the rural surroundings of Warwick Township, just north of Lititz.
“It’s basically rock and roll meets the Amish,” said Sutter, adding that his designs were intended to provide a kinetic architecture that has vitality and movement.
Metal panels undulate in the lobby, with a color palette of stark black and gray, warmed up with coppery orange. Rooms will have clean, modern furnishings, accented with rock and roll artifacts, but nothing like a Hard Rock Café.
“There’s nothing kitschy about it,” said Nimesh Shah, managing partner from As One Management. “It’s designed for the performers and their crew, as well as for visitors to Lititz and locals. There won’t be guitars on the walls.”
It’s much more sophisticated than that, he explained.
The design will offer a backstage feel that is more representative of the Rock Lititz experience. Retired stage props and gear will include a decorative sculptural wall of winches from Tait Towers and road cases that have been repurposed as furnishings.
“It will have a great sound system, of course,” added Shah, with a wall of concert size speaker components from Clair Global and a lounge area that replicates a rock tour bus as it makes its way from venue to venue.
The design is intended to appeal to celebrities, customers and families. The penthouse suites are not just for superstars. The high tech room design will make anyone feel like a rock star, he added.
“This is the kind of place that could be in any urban location, but it is designed to fit in with its rural setting,” said Shah.
He added that the Hotel at Rock Lititz will be hiring a staff of 20-25 employees for positions that range from housekeeping to desk managers to sales. There will also be positions in event planning and catering.
Construction consultant Ned Pelger of Pelger Engineering and Construction, Inc. reiterated that the design of the hotel also embraces its rural setting. It will feature reclaimed barn wood, artwork and sculptures that connect the high tech with the local farmland. Guests looking out the expansive windows will likely view the nearby Amish farmer plowing the fields or tending the crops.
“I worked for Clair Brothers when I was in high school and I put myself through college working here,” said Lititz native Pelger. “I am thrilled to be a part of this exciting project.”
The Hotel at Rock Lititz is owned and operated by ARC One Lititz Partners, LP, which is a partnership led by principals of Amerimar Reality based in Philadelphia, As One Management in King of Prussia, and ADCO American Development Company in Southhampton.
“Partnering with Rock Lititz has been a truly unique experience for our group,” said David Marshall, chairman and CEO of Amerimar Realty. “This is, after all, America’s coolest small town and Rock Lititz is the coolest too.”
Marshall noted that Rock Lititz wanted to work with local Lancaster County businesses, as a reflection of their dedication to staying in the Lititz area and developing a full Rock Lititz experience on the 96-acre Rock Lititz campus. Among the local collaborations are landscape architecture by Derck and Edson, site excavation by Abel Construction, and interior design by Stephanie Kicera.
“This hotel could be anywhere in the world, but it is right here in Lititz,” said Marshall, adding that his firm has worked on many of the most prestigious hotels and restorations in the world, such as The Rittenhouse in Philadelphia, Pier 39 in San Francisco, and Denver Place in Colorado.
The Hotel at Rock Lititz will be situated right next to the majestic 100-foot-tall Rock Lititz Studio, where tour rehearsals are held for rock performers like Lady Gaga and Taylor Swift. The second structure built on the campus is the 250,0000-square-foot Pod 2 that has 28 integrated companies, including Gravie Kitchen restaurant, a climbing gym, fitness center, bike shop, micro-brewery, yoga studio and music shop.
Last week’s groundbreaking also utilized local talent for the festivities. Lift, Inc. offered aerial lift rides that took the brave-hearted to the height of the fifth floor penthouse suites, some 65 feet off the ground, providing an expansive view of the countryside. Pyrotek Special Effects, which has a local office at Pod 2 at Rock Lititz, managed to rock the place in the middle of the afternoon, setting off synchronized fireworks in sets of three, just behind the stage. Despite the sunny skies, the vivid fireworks popped with color and boomed with sound.
Troy Clair, Rock Lititz partner and president and CEO of Clair Global, was impressed with the show. Clair Brothers Sound was originally founded in 1966 by his father Gene and uncle Roy. Gene Clair passed away in December 2013. At that time, plans for the Rock Lititz Studio and campus were just getting underway.
“Dad would have been very excited to see all this,” said Troy. “It’s a great day at Rock Lititz.”
