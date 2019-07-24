Proposed field house feasibility study on Warwick SB agenda
The Warwick School Board will hold a special Committee of the Whole meeting in August, with the feasibility study for the proposed field house on the agenda.
Normally, the school board does not hold Committee of the Whole meetings in July and August, but the school has decided to have a special meeting on August 6 at 7 p.m. to address concerns about the proposed field house.
At the July 16 regular Warwick School Board meeting, at least one community member in attendance was seeking answers regarding the planned field house. Pete Carson was assured that his questions would be addressed at next month’s meeting.
“I think this is an egregious recommendation from the board,” said Carson, demanding to know how the plan came to be for a field house that has been roughly estimated at $7.1 million.
Carson wanted to know why the plan was being pushed through without full disclosure to the community, saying, “This would be a $7.2 million bathroom.”
Warwick School District Superintendent Dr. April Hershey explained to Carson that full details of the plan would be provided at the dedicated August 6 meeting. She clarified that consideration for building a field house was first discussed nearly three years ago.
Warwick School District began serious consideration earlier this year, when it was apparent that the high school’s gymnasium and other facilities would require a complete overhaul of electrical, plumping, air conditioning, and other systems.
“The gym has not been touched in 40 years,” said Hershey.
During that time, the idea of having a field house with lockers, restrooms, and fitness areas was considered so that it could accommodate students temporarily while renovations to the gym and locker rooms at the high school were underway.
The Warwick High School is one of the few high schools in the county that does not have a true field house for sporting events, such as football games, soccer games, track meets, and field hockey games. There is a small concession stand and restrooms at the west end of the field.
In May, the Warwick School Board decided to implement the bidding process for the project, which is roughly estimated at $7.1 million and would include site construction, general construction, mechanical systems, plumbing systems, electrical systems, bleachers, and ticket booths for the new field house. The school district and school board was enthusiastic about plans to upgrade the athletic facilities and give Warwick its first field house with locker rooms, restrooms and concession areas. It is hoped that the project will offer extra revenue to Warwick School District, so that events can be hosted there.
At that time, Warwick School Board president Michael Landis noted that the field house project would come from bond money and not cost taxpayers an increase in taxes. Even so, former school board member David Pusey did not think it was a good idea to spend educational dollars on the field house. Pusey pointed out that there would be additional expenses for the field house, such as maintenance, cleaning, repairs, and staffing.
Earlier in the year, Craig Kimmel and Erin Hoffman of RLPS Architects provided cost estimates for the project, which would provide a dedicated field house with restrooms, locker rooms, coaching areas, staff rooms, and concession stands to serve athletes from both the home team and visiting teams.
At the July 16 meeting, Hershey invited the public to attend the Aug. 6 meeting for full discussion on the pros and cons of building the field house. As Landis added, the bidding process is only the first step in pinning down the cost of building the field house, and it is far from being a “done deal.”
In other business, the Warwick School Board approved and welcomed four new teachers to the school district. Two of the new teachers attended the meeting, including Taylor Cole, who was approved as an English language arts teacher at Warwick High School, replacing Jocelyn Toren who retired. Cole is a Millersville University graduate who previously worked in Bethlehem.
Kylee Pastal was approved as an elementary reading specialist at Kissel Hill Elementary School, replacing Lauren Leitzel who resigned. Pastal previously taught kindergarten at Lebanon Catholic schools and is a Penn State graduate.
The other two teachers are Monica Hough as an intervention specialist at Kissel Hill Elementary School, replacing Christina Zeswitz who retired; and James T. Arnold as a long term substitute art teacher at Warwick High School, replacing Jenna Yanchocik who received a family and medical leave of absence.
The board accepted the resignations of Jeffrey McSparran and Marie Meeder as community members on the Student Activities Committee.
They also approved a recommended out-of-the-country trip to Altotting, Germany from June 17 to July 8, 2020 for the cultural GAPP Exchange Program. The program immerses Warwick’s German students in linguistics, cultural, and personal skills in the host city and school. Two board members, Michael Landis and Millard Eppig, voted nay, while the rest of the board approved the trip.
In honor her 10 years of service as superintendent of the Warwick School District, Dr. Hershey was presented with a gift from the Warwick School Board. The gift was a large red and black glazed bowl made by art teacher and local artist Nate Nixdorf.
Several citizens attended the meeting, a few were members of the Facebook page Warwick Transparency Foundation. The Facebook page was started in September 2018, with the mission of providing the “citizens of Lititz Borough, Warwick Township, and neighboring communities with the information, mechanisms, and support that encourages transparency and fiscal responsibility of public leaders and officials.”
Members are encouraged to attend school board meetings to learn more about the school board and to address issues of concern to them.
Two citizens were interested in finding out how the school district can provide benefits to employees who just miss the required full-time status to receive health insurance. Melissa Ovrut a student support assistant at Warwick Middle School, who asked the board to consider increasing her hours from 29.5 hours to 30 hours, so that she would qualify for benefits.
“I was a Warwick School District employee for 11 years and had to leave because of the same issue,” said Katie Donmoyer. “It was the best job I ever had, even though it was the least paying.”
-
