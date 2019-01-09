Home   >   News   >   Pork and kraut rings in 2019

By on January 9, 2019

Lititz Church of the Brethren held its 20th annual pork and sauerkraut buffet on New Year’s Day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

This one-time-through buffet included roast pork, hot dogs for the kids, sauerkraut, real mashed potatoes, applesauce, rolls, and dessert. Take-out, available beneath the carport at the rear of the church, was a popular option, as the event grows in popularity each year.

“We served 1850 people,” reports church administrator Susan Faulkner. “We used 20 buckets of sauerkraut, 1,000 pounds of pork, and also 22 30-pound bags of potatoes.”

Proceeds from the event benefit the church’s Youth Foundation Fund. These monies help to send the church’s youth to their denomination’s National Youth Conference, and help fund mission trips and work camps to locations throughout the United States.

(Photos by Missi Mortimer)

 

