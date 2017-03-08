Pooling resources

$2 million upgrades for Lititz Springs Pool require municipal backing and community support

Lititz Springs Pool, one of the area’s most popular recreation facilities, opened in 1962. Fifty-five years later, it’s time for some upgrades.

That means the entire Warwick area community will need to pull together to determine what its future will be.

The latest round of discussion on the topic took place at the March 1 meeting of the Warwick Township Supervisors. The conversation centered on how involved the township should be in renovating a community pool that is not in the township.

The pool is located in Lititz Borough and is still owned by the borough, but the Lititz recCenter operates and manages the facility.

Regardless of its location, the pool serves residents of the surrounding area, which includes Warwick Township, Elizabeth Township and Penn Township.

Financing the renovation of the aging pool will be a challenge. Last month, faced with the prospect of a possible per capital state police tax, Elizabeth supervisors balked at the recCenter’s request for $8,000 a year for 10 years, which would be separate from the township’s current annual contribution of $5,000.

The recCenter hopes to set up a special fund for the renovations (separate from current municipal contributions) which would be supplemented by a bank loan, community donations and possible grant money.

Municipalities are being asked for a $2 per capita commitment.

Warwick Township also makes an annual contribution to the recCenter, $72,600, which currently goes toward upkeep and maintenance of the pool. The idea of increasing the contribution has made some uneasy.

“I’m just not sure how comfortable I feel about investing in the renovation of a facility that is not in the township,” said Supervisor Michael Vigunas.

He also expressed concern about what the other municipalities would be contributing.

Nearly four years ago, the recCenter was looking at a complete replacement of the pool, with a whole new layout for the facilities and modern pool design, including a zero entry pool for seniors and those with disabilities. That complete replacement had been projected at $4 million.

“I think they have determined that that kind of investment isn’t reasonable,” said Township Manager Daniel Zimmerman.

So now the plan is to pursue a major upgrade that will include replacing mechanical elements such as the pumps and chemical application process. Renovation is still pricey, though, estimated at close to $2 million.

David Pegg, recCenter treasurer and representative to the Warwick Recreation Commission, was reached later for comment. He explained that the recCenter and WRC is looking to gauge involvement from the municipalities and the public.

“It all has to come together before we would pursue the plan,” said Pegg, adding that the pool’s ownership would likely be turned over to the recCenter if they move ahead and fund the renovations.

Pegg refers to it as a “pool renewal fund,” and at this stage he is hoping to get a commitment from the municipalities served by the community pool. With a fund set aside for the major overhaul, the recCenter would be able to apply for a loan. A community-wide campaign would be held to raise funds to cover the rest of the costs.

Pegg pointed out that the pool is a community pool, intended to serve the whole community, and he considers it an asset to the Warwick area.

“Community pools are usually not intended to make a profit,” he said, adding that Lititz Springs is a break-even pool providing affordable recreation for the public.

Zimmerman noted that without that commitment from the community, “it might be necessary to pull the plug.”

In other business

The supervisors agreed to a request for a reduction of letter of credit for the Rock Lititz Pod 2 building.

They also agreed to get costs and prepare for concrete repair work at the front island of the Warwick Township municipal building.

Zimmerman reported that the township’s farm inspection program was up to 45 farms that are involved in working with the township in protecting the environment through safe farming practices.

Supervisors appointed Dave Lockard as alternate sewage enforcement officer for the township.

Laura Knowles is a freelance reporter who covers the Warwick Township municipal beat for the Record Express. She welcomes reader feedback and story tips at lknowles21@gmail.com.