Pleasant View expands living options in Manheim, adds senior living in Lititz

Pleasant View Retirement Community is launching two new living options –one on its main campus and one in downtown Lititz.

The kickoff for West Lawn Heights on the main campus was held May 30. It encompasses two buildings with 18 private apartments each. Groundbreaking is anticipated in the fall. Pre-sales of units have begun.

The three-story buildings along Red Oak Drive will feature underground parking. Amanda Hall, PVRC sales and marketing manager, said the open concept apartments will range in size from 1,275- to 1,700-square feet. The smallest unit will feature one-bedroom and a den, while the largest will feature two bedrooms and a den.

“They’ll be the largest apartments we have on campus, she said. “What’s nice about these apartments is that the buildings are designed so that every unit is a corner unit.”

The West Lawn Heights buildings will have another special feature-a rooftop terrace. During the launch party, tethered balloon rides were offered to allow people to get a taste of the stunning views.

“The view of the sunset in that location is amazing. You also have a wonderful view of surrounding farmland,” said Jonathan Hollinger, PVRC president and CEO.

Hall said West Lawn Heights is centrally located on the retirement community’s campus.

“It’s a short walk to the fitness center, campus gardens and a walking trail,” she said.

Hollinger said the retirement community is working with LandStudies to create a native plantscape for the landscaping around West Lawn Heights; eventually it will encompass the entire campus.

“We want to be good stewards of our land,” he said.

Known as The Lofts at Lititz Springs, the senior living apartments will be a satellite campus. Hollinger said The Lofts, located at Kleine and Warwick streets, are part of the redevelopment of the former Wilbur Chocolate factory site. “It’s four miles and an eight minute drive from our Manheim campus,” he said.

Hall added that residents will have access to the same amenities (fitness center, activities, etc.) as those living on the main campus. The Lofts at Lititz Springs is a 32-unit apartment complex that blends modern stylings and finished with an industrial flair.

A rooftop terrace will offer sunset views to the west and a birds-eye view of downtown Lititz. And, its within walking distance to over 70 independent shops and eateries. Pre-sales for The Lofts at Lititz Springs recently began.

Hollinger said Pleasant View is working with RLPS Architects and Wohlsen Construction, the team that’s working with Oak Tree Development on the other aspects of the Wilbur project. “We want it to have a look that fits with the rest of the project and pays tribute to the historic aspect of the chocolate factory,” he said.

He pointed out that Pleasant View has a connection to the former chocolate factory. He explained that during World War 2, the factory produced chocolate bars for use in military rations, and some of the retirement community’s residents who worked at the factory had a hand in producing those chocolate bars.

“It’s been interesting to hear our residents’ stories about being part of that effort,” Hollinger said.

Hall said groundbreaking for The Lofts at Lititz Springs is slated for this fall. She anticipates the building will take 12-months to build. Pre-sale of units has begun. The sales office for the Lofts at Lititz Springs is in the Otto79 Building, 79 East Main Street, Lititz; hours by appointment. To schedule an appointment contact 717-664-6644 or via email info@LoftsatLititzSprings.com.

Pleasant View is also in the planning stages of another project-developing a portion of the nearly 58-acre Hoffer farm, which is located across the road from the retirement community’s main campus. Plans were unveiled in February 2018 to construct a cultural center on the tract that was Pleasant View founder Edna Hoffer’s family farm.

Hollinger said plans are still being finalized with the local township officials for the cultural center. It will be the new home for the Manheim Community Library, and potential space for other local non-profit organizations.

“We’re part of the larger Manheim community and want to be a resource to the community and its residents,” he said.

He said the retirement community is exploring innovative agricultural programs including hydroponic farming techniques and a pollinator garden that would be tended by residents. Additional community partnerships are being fostered to help find solutions for fighting hunger, providing wellness opportunities and conserving the natural resources surrounding the property.

“With all these development projects in the works, it’s an exciting time for us,” Hollinger concluded.

For more information on West Lawn Heights visit pleasantviewrc.org. For more information on The Lofts at Lititz Springs visit LoftsatLititzSprings.com.