Pieces of the past

For the collector, downtown Lititz proved to be the place to be last Saturday. That morning, hundreds of shoppers converged on the grounds of Lititz Springs Park for the annual antiques and collectibles show.

While a soggy park cancelled last year’s event, there was no sign of rain this year as about 60 dealers arrived and set up in the early morning, offering up their wares to the large crowds that attended the show.

Anything from glassware to signs, postcards to vintage toys, and everything in between, was up for grabs on the day of the show.

Each year, the beloved summer show is a favorite with locals and tourists alike, and a great way to pay homage to our town’s past. For many, it was also a walk down memory lane, as familiar objects, photographs, and signs of days gone by came into the hands and hearts of those who have a deep appreciation of local nostalgia.

There were lots of Lititz items for sale, including a host of paper mache animals, manufactured by The Animal Trap Company of Lititz; advertising items; clocks; antique molds from Wilbur Chocolate; books; cigar boxes; calendars; invoices, and much more.

Familiar, dealers including Bill and Becky Buckwalter, Lee Fry, Jerry Striker and Esther and Naomi Dierwechter were on hand again this year.

Also spotted was an old, stained banner from The Warwick House Livery, a business which was once situated just a few doors to the north of the park over 100 years ago.

Several food trucks were also on hand, which fed hungry shoppers all throughout the day.

Cory Van Brookhoven is a staff writer for the Lititz Record Express. He welcomes your comments at cvanbrookhoven@lnpnews.com or 717-721-4423.