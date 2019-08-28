Home   >   News   >   Pieces of the past

Pieces of the past

By on August 28, 2019

For the collector, downtown Lititz proved to be the place to be last Saturday. That morning, hundreds of shoppers converged on the grounds of Lititz Springs Park for the annual antiques and collectibles show.

While a soggy park cancelled last year’s event, there was no sign of rain this year as about 60 dealers arrived and set up in the early morning, offering up their wares to the large crowds that attended the show.

Anything from glassware to signs, postcards to vintage toys, and everything in between, was up for grabs on the day of the show.

Each year, the beloved summer show is a favorite with locals and tourists alike, and a great way to pay homage to our town’s past. For many, it was also a walk down memory lane, as familiar objects, photographs, and signs of days gone by came into the hands and hearts of those who have a deep appreciation of local nostalgia.

Under perfect skies, hundreds of shoppers — many arriving at least an hour before the official opening time — came with cash in-hand to take home a piece of our past. Photos by Cory Van Brookhoven. 

 

A dealer was asking $95 for this 1944 J.H. Reitz & Son calendar.

 

This Warwick House Livery banner had a price tag of $300 at last week’s annual Antiques and Collectibles show in the Lititz Springs Park.

 

Released by Graybill’s Dairy, this boxed set of five unused glass baby bottles had an asking price of over $100 dollars at this year’s show.

 

Metalware and tinware were also up for grabs at Saturday’s antiques show in the park.

 

Eby’s Mill was once located at 35 N. Cedar Street in Lititz.

 

There were lots of Lititz items for sale, including a host of paper mache animals, manufactured by The Animal Trap Company of Lititz; advertising items; clocks; antique molds from Wilbur Chocolate; books; cigar boxes; calendars; invoices, and much more.

Familiar, dealers including Bill and Becky Buckwalter, Lee Fry, Jerry Striker and Esther and Naomi Dierwechter were on hand again this year.

Also spotted was an old, stained banner from The Warwick House Livery, a business which was once situated just a few doors to the north of the park over 100 years ago.
Several food trucks were also on hand, which fed hungry shoppers all throughout the day.

Cory Van Brookhoven is a staff writer for the Lititz Record Express. He welcomes your comments at cvanbrookhoven@lnpnews.com or 717-721-4423. 

 

