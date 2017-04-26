- This summer, at the movies…
‘Pay more attention’ Police chief’s advice to drivers and pedestrians
Two pedestrians were hit by cars in Lititz in less than a week, and Lititz Borough Police are asking drivers to be more alert.
At the April 25 Lititz Borough Council meeting, Police Chief Kerry Nye reported that two persons suffered serious injuries in the accidents. He was not certain about their current conditions.
“Both pedestrians were crossing in the crosswalk, and one with flashing lights,” said Nye. “I am not sure how this could happen, except that the drivers were inattentive.”
The first pedestrian accident occurred on April 14 when a woman was crossing at the intersection of West Second and Woodcrest avenues in the crosswalk at approximately 6:23 p.m., when it was still light. She was transported by ambulance to the hospital with serious injuries.
The driver in the April 17 incident was cited for failure to yield after he struck a teen while she crossed the clearly marked crosswalk on North Broad Street at the entrance Lititz Springs Park shortly after 8:30 p.m., when it was dark. She had activated the flashing lights. She was transported by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment.
Nye urged both pedestrians and drivers to pay more attention, especially at night when visibility is an issue.
In other business, borough council signed a resolution marking Arbor Day on April 28 in the borough. The resolution is intended to encourage residents to support efforts to protect trees and the natural environment.
In recognition of Arbor Day, Lititz Borough is adopting five trees from Moravian Manor’s Warwick Woodlands development to be relocated at the New Street Park. The development was previously the site of Biemesderfer nursery, and Moravian Manor to donating the trees to various Lititz locations.
“The borough is working with Moravian Manor, LandStudies, and Millwood Tree Transplanting to “adopt” some of the trees remaining at the old Biemesderfer farm and Warwick Woodlands,” said Elijah Yearick, director of planning and community development. “It’s also a nice tribute to George Biemesderfer, who has served on the borough’s Shade Tree Commission for many years.”
Yearick expects that there will be five trees at New Street Park and one at LandStudies along North Street. Three trees, including a white birch, are already planted at the park.
Lititz has many community events coming up and borough council approved several of them, including a food walking tour and a family fun day.
Council OKed National Day of Prayer in Lititz Springs Park on May 4 from 4 to 9 p.m. The event will have music, speakers and prayers. Organizers expect to attract 4,000 persons.
The next event will also be in Lititz Springs Park on June 18 with the Lititz 200th Old-Fashioned Family Fun Day from 1 to 6 p.m. with games and other activities. It is being planned by the Lititz 200 Fourth of July Committee.
The Freshburst 5-Mile Run and 5K Walk is set for July 8 from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. on West Lincoln Avenue. Lititz Police National Night Out Pool Party is being planned for Aug. 8 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Lititz Springs Pool.
On Sept. 30, Lititz Springs Park will go to the dogs with the Paws in the Park event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The canine celebration will feature dog games, rescue dogs and other dog activities.
Phil Heistand of Manheim was approved for his plan to host Walking Food Tours in Lititz Borough in the fall. He plans to feature six to eight food stops on his tours, which would be held Tuesdays through Saturdays.
Former Lititz resident Tom McCloud presented Lititz Borough with a framed poster of the “In God We Trust” national motto, which 13th governor of Pennsylvania James Pollock initiated in the mid-1800s. It was adopted in 1956 by President Dwight Eisenhower. McCloud asked that the borough display the motto proudly at the Lititz Borough office and offered to provide more framed posters to fire halls, schools and other public buildings.
Laura Knowles is a freelance reporter who covers the Lititz municipal beat for the Record Express. She welcomes reader feedback and story tips at lknowles21@gmail.com.
