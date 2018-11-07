Pattern of patriotism: embroiderer honored
You could say Julie Fry is a dyed-in-the-wool patriot whose support for U.S. Military is unflinching.
Her determination to serve disabled American veterans embodies the very fabric of the common bond our military heroes share. That is, a desire to voluntarily help each other.
For many years, Julie, who hails from Millersville, has supported the military through her embroidery skills to various military organizations.
But on Monday, Oct. 29, Julie was the recipient of the goodwill of others.
This time through the Disabled American Veterans Red Rose Chapter #80 Representative Dennis Hughes and others from Disabled American Veterans Red Rose Chapter #80 surprised Julie at work with a plaque honoring “Julie’s Creations,” the name used for her volunteer work.
The inscription on the award states: “In appreciation of your professionalism and dedicated service rendered to the U.S. Military Family through embroidering as ‘Julie’s Creations’ to those who served the country. We extend our heartfelt thanks.”
