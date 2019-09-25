Patrons ‘cheer’ another Beer Fest succes

As has been the custom since 2014, the annual Lititz Craft Beer Fest took over downtown Lititz on the final Sunday.

This one, on the final day of summer, Sept. 22, was a hot one — perfect for the palates of another sold-out crowd of 3,500 ticket-holders.

At the end of the day — where a dedicated patron could have samples from 90 local, regional, and national breweries offering more than 200 different craft beers — locals Matt Campbell and Steve Palmer took home the top two prizes in the homebrew competition.

Read all about it, including the music played on two stages by six musical acts, and the many food offerings, in Michael Upton’s column on page B7 of this week’s Lititz Record Express.