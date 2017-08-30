Partial demolition approved at former Wilbur factory
Borough council also OKs downtown rezoning
By Laura Knowles
Some compared it to a domino effect that would change the character of Lititz, while others heralded the forward-thinking plan to rejuvenate the now-vacated Wilbur Chocolate factory.
At Tuesday evening’s Lititz Borough Council meeting, the local government gave green lights to a zoning ordinance and a partial demolition conditional use request that sets in motion the plans to proceed with a mixed-use project that will repurpose the 11-acre former chocolate factory into 26 condos, 74 hotel rooms, 56 apartments, commercial and retail space, and another 150 age-restricted apartments in additional buildings to the west.
The property at 48 N. Broad St. is being developed by Lancaster-based Oak Tree Development Group, which purchased the property from Cargill Inc. with plans to refurbish the existing chocolate factory building and add new buildings.
The first “domino” in the proposal came with approval of an ordinance for a new Lititz Run Revitalization Zone and a map amendment for that rezoning.
Lititz Borough Director of Community Planning Elijah Yearick explained that the effort to establish the new mixed-used zoning was in the works more than a year ago, after Susquehanna Bank was sold to BB&T, and before Cargill vacated the Wilbur building on Broad Street. There were concerns that with land zoned as industrial there was no opportunity for retail, commercial and residential growth.
“This would be a long-term process that would allow for a variety of uses,” said Yearick, citing possible uses such as restaurants, shops, live music venues, theatres, apartments, offices, hotels, parks and breweries.
Yearick did point out that portions of the proposed rezoning district are located in the flood plain and that an emphasis on developing green spaces would be made to mitigate stormwater run-off.
Before borough council voted in favor of the rezoning, several residents and potential investors from outside the borough had the opportunity to make comments.
The mixed-use rezoning had mixed reviews.
“We have a lot of issues with stormwater run-off,” said Irene Rollman. “The more black top and the more streets, the worse the problem will be.”
Susan Niggel of Fluid Conditioning Products was concerned about the effect on her business, which is in the rezoned area and has been in operation since 1984, manufacturing filters for government contracts. She wanted assurance that her business would be grandfathered for its current use and that her business would not be negatively impacted in the future by the rezoning.
Robert Colton of Warwick Township noted that packing too many people in small spaces would compromise the character of the borough and exacerbate traffic problems. He urged planners to consider more green spaces and parks to reduce the risk of flooding.
“Compromise is what we need so this works right,” he said. “The atmosphere is more dynamic, and asphalt and concrete do not absorb water.”
Charlene Van Brookhoven of the Lititz Historical Foundation wondered why the plan was for more retail and housing when much of the rezoned area is in the flood plain.
“I don’t want Lititz to change. It scares the heck out of me,” she said.
Bruce Clark of New Holland embraced the proposed changes, saying that he hoped to become an investor in downtown Lititz and looked forward to the effects of the rezoning, the rails-to-trails path, and new business opportunities. He thought it was a great opportunity for Lititz.
The next step in what Lititz resident Deborah Hall called “dominos falling,” was approval by borough council for a partial demolition of buildings at 48 N. Broad St.
Alex Piehl of RGS Associates represented the developers and explained the request to demolish several additional structures at the former Wilbur Chocolate factory site. The plan is to demolish 40 percent of the 180,000-square-foot factory building, while keeping 60 percent and the oldest portions of the factory. A total of 71,852 square feet are slated for demolition, with 107,900 to be preserved and renovated.
Piehl explained that the multiple levels of the building, which were built as the factory expanded, would not be conducive to plans to repurpose the factory building. Over the years, windows were blocked off. The new uses of the building would require windows, open areas and natural light.
The three oldest parts of the building would be preserved, these portions having been built in 1900 and in 1923. They form a T-shape, with one portion on North Broad Street running along the edge of Lititz Springs Park, and the “T” running toward W. Kleine Lane.
The newer portions were added on over the years — 1953, 1947, 1956, 1960, 1961, 1967 and 1997. They would all be removed over a 3- to 4-month process.
Michael O’Brien, president of Oak Tree Development, said that his firm had handled many renovation projects in Lancaster, including the Excentia building on North Prince Street, the 53 West James Street building, and the tobacco warehouse renovation on North Market Street.
“Without removal of the multiple levels there is no way to do this project,” he said. “It’s not financially feasible without the demolition.”
Niggle asked for reassurance that her nearby business would not be affected by dust and debris as the demolition took place, and that access to her business would not be shut down.
Council member Cory Van Brookhoven requested that a structural engineer provide an assessment that the original building would not fall when the newer parts were demolished. He was also hopeful that the Wilbur Chocolate lettering would remain on the brick structure along the park.
O’Brien said that he would like it to remain, but Cargill would have to approve it, since Wilbur is their branded product.
“I like the vision. I like what I see,” said John Lukas of nearby Iron Fit Gym on Warwick Street. “Just as long as you keep the street open for my members.”
While approval of the rezoning and demolition request pave the way for the renovation of the former chocolate factory building and 55-plus apartments to the west, there are still preliminarily and final plans that will require approval before the vision can become reality.
Laura Knowles is a freelance reporter who covers the Lititz Borough municipal beat for the Record Express. She welcomes reader feedback at lknowles21@gmail.com.
About digital editor
Latest News
-
Community Bike Share to open along Warwick to Ephrata Rail Trail
Launch Event Scheduled for Labor Day They say sharing is...
- Posted September 1, 2017
- 0
-
Partial demolition approved at former Wilbur factory
Borough council also OKs downtown rezoning By Laura Knowles Some...
-
Warwick, MC students return next week
The week entering Labor Day weekend marks the return of...
- Posted August 30, 2017
- 2
-
Enlightening: Don Kirsch can make a lamp out of anything
The Antiques and Collectibles Show at Lititz Springs Park proved...
-
Webber Electric, Inc. Serves Your Electrical Needs
Are you renovating your kitchen or bath? Are you interested...
-
Fresh Flavors for the Fall at the Penguin Hotel Restaurant
There is no better way to savor the last days...
-
Historical timeline of the Rothsville Volunteer Fire Company
It all started with a local business owner who wanted...
-
Community Bike Share to open along Warwick to Ephrata Rail Trail
Launch Event Scheduled for Labor Day They say sharing...
- September 1, 2017
- 0
-
Partial demolition approved at former Wilbur factory
Borough council also OKs downtown rezoning By Laura Knowles...
- August 30, 2017
- 0
-
Warwick, MC students return next week
The week entering Labor Day weekend marks the return...
- August 30, 2017
- 2
-
Plans unveiled for former Wilbur complex
Preliminary plans for the former Wilbur Chocolate plant in...
- May 24, 2017
- 7
-
Beth’s Story: Commentary on an epidemic that hits close to home
“Beth’s Story” is the first in a five-part monthly...
- February 18, 2016
- 5
-
Andrew’s Actions …and devastating death
“Andrew’s Actions” is the third feature in a monthly...
- April 21, 2016
- 4
-
mhunnefield says:
-
Sonya Brenner says:
-
mhunnefield says: