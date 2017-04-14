- MC seniors capture first place at Science Olympiad
Park pride / Scouts help clean up Lititz
Zachary Beale (left) and Carter Newman pay close attention to volunteer Ian Schouten as he explains the finer points of picnic table construction at the Boy and Girl Scouts annual Lititz Springs Park clean-up day April 8. Also looking on is Paige Golay, from Girl Scout Troop 216. Beale and Newman are members of Boy Scout Troop 44.
Buckets, brooms, rakes and Scouts were all put to work April 8, getting the park ready for a new picnic season. The Lititz Arts Fest, to be held in the park May 27, will be the first big public event there this spring.
Special edition T-shirts were provided to the Scouts who participated in the annual weekend camporee and spring clean-up day.
Photos by Dick Wanner
