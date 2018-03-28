Panthers, and tigers, and bears–oh my!
See ‘Jungle Book’ at LCS
There will be panthers and tigers and bears at Lititz Christian School April 12 through 14.
That’s when Lititz Christian School will be presenting the musical “Jungle Book,” with a cast of characters from the jungles of faraway India.
“This is not Disney’s version of ‘Jungle Book,’ but it is a musical,” says co-director Gregory Lyon, high school English teacher at Lititz Christian.
So you won’t be hearing songs like “The Bare Necessities.” Instead, tunes will include “Others Like Me” and “Monkey Business.”
“This ‘Jungle Book’ is by LifeHouse Theater Productions, which is a Christian-based theater company,” says Lyon, noting that it is actually a more faithful adaptation of Rudyard Kipling’s original collections of stories, “The Jungle Book,” which was written in 1894.
“Jungle Book” is being co-directed by Lisa Huber, music teacher, who noted that the music is fun and enjoyable, as it tells the story of Mowgli, the man-cub who discovers the lessons of life through his jungle friends. It’s a musical journey in which Kipling’s characters come to life on stage. Along with Mowgli, who is played by Adam Cai, there is the bear Baloo, portrayed by Kristen Pontz, and black panther Bagheera, played by Kierra Flahive.
Mowgli is raised by Father Wolf, Jack Christner, and Mother Wolf, Anne Buskirk, with his adopted wolf family. Every story needs a villain, and that would be the wicked Bengal tiger Shere Khan, played by Anna Huber. Learning about life from his friends, Baloo and Bagheera, Mowgli must avoid the sinister Shere Khan. The rest of the cast, which includes students as young as second grade and as old as high school seniors, are Savannah Chaboya as Messua, Gavin Derner as Tabaqui, Jess Gehman as Akela, Lana Bert and Kyla Mason as Kaa, Ava Chaboya as Neela, and Jack Christner as Buldeo.
Little Mowgli will be played by Lilly Waratyla, with Isabella Light as the village woman, Maggie Gelgot and Dasany Torres as villagers, Meg Coughlin and Eliza Mason as village children, and Andrew Hoover as the village beggar.
Then there are the wolves, with Reagon Connell, Elise Espenshade, Alyssa Hoover, Lana Bert, and Kyla Mason as grownup wolves, and Taylor Bruckhart, Cade Harmon, and Noah Connell as wolf cubs.
Some of the youngest actors will be the cast of monkeys, played by Afton Urquhart, Ella Urquhart, Grace Reedy, Kasi Phillips, Gabbie Reedy, and Hannah Espenshade.
“This is a fun-filled comedy that is sure to please audiences of the young and the young at heart,” says Lyon.
Performances of “Jungle Book” will be held on April 12 and 13 at 7 p.m.; and a matinee on April 14 at 2 p.m. at the Grace Brethren Church auditorium at Lititz Christian School, 501 W. Lincoln Ave., Lititz. Tickets are $8 for adults, and $5 for students and senior citizens. Tickets may be purchased online at showtix4u.com or at the Lititz Christian School office; cash or checks only.
Laura Knowles is a freelance feature writer and regular contributor to the pages of the Record Express. She welcomes feedback and story tips at lknowles21@gmail.com.
Related Posts
Latest News
-
Hennessy & Associates Carries on the Nationwide Tradition in Lititz
For generations Lititz customers have been putting their trust in...
-
Christian Brothers Automotive: Three Steps to Your Satisfaction
It’s not always easy to find a car repair service...
-
The Penguin Hotel Always Has Something Special for You
Maybe it’s baked haddock with fries, or a juicy steak,...
-
County Science Fair is March 28
WHS fair winners named More than 340 local science fair...
-
Warwick board approves June 11 graduation
Warwick’s last student day, originally set for June 8, now...
-
Panthers, and tigers, and bears–oh my!
See ‘Jungle Book’ at LCS There will be panthers and...
-
New digs for Farmers Market
Popular seasonal destination moves to Lititz Springs Park, additional shade,...
-
Hennessy & Associates Carries on the Nationwide Tradition in Lititz
For generations Lititz customers have been putting their trust...
-
Christian Brothers Automotive: Three Steps to Your Satisfaction
It’s not always easy to find a car repair...
-
The Penguin Hotel Always Has Something Special for You
Maybe it’s baked haddock with fries, or a juicy...
-
Plans unveiled for former Wilbur complex
Preliminary plans for the former Wilbur Chocolate plant in...
- May 24, 2017
- 7
-
Beth’s Story: Commentary on an epidemic that hits close to home
“Beth’s Story” is the first in a five-part monthly...
- February 18, 2016
- 5
-
Andrew’s Actions …and devastating death
“Andrew’s Actions” is the third feature in a monthly...
- April 21, 2016
- 4
-
Eric Trussell says:
-
evelynray ray says:
-