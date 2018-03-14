Overnight fire damages bakery, disrupts morning commute
Scores of firefighters battled a three-alarm fire which started early Tuesday morning at Specialty Bakers just north of Lititz.
The fast-moving blaze caused significant damage to the building and closed off Route 501 in the area for nearly six hours. The closure added to early morning traffic headaches caused by icy road conditions.
The fire, which caused between $1 and $3 million in damages and destroyed half of the building, started in a bakery oven.
Fire crews, which arrived just before 3:30 a.m. at the commercial bakery at 560 Furnace Hills Pike, fought the fire by cutting into a roof. By 8 a.m. fire police reported that five new crews replaced exhausted firefighters.
Tanker trucks began returning as fire crews wrapped things up along with the assembled hazmat teams at about 8:30 a.m.
Fire police reopened Route 501 at about 9:20.
Less than six hours earlier, crews arrived to find a smoke-filled bakery building and scurrying nigh-shift employees spilling out on the Furnace Hills Pike property.
Shortly thereafter, the building erupted into flames and crews retreated outside and began to fight the fire from there, police said.
The Lititz plant, which has 72,000 square feet of space, is where the company makes its pre-baked frozen pies, according to the company’s website. The plant is the former home of Oehme Bakery, which was sold in 1998 to Specialty Bakers.
Specialty Bakers on Tuesday issued the following statement on the fire.
“Our plant suffered substantial damage, but we are relieved that all of our employees were evacuated safely with no injuries. Our team is the best in the business. It’s heartwarming, that so many in our community have reached out to show their support. It’s good to know that in difficult times we live and work in a close-knit community.
“Our company is working with our customers to seek alternate sources for products until we can rebuild our Lititz plant, and we will rebuild. It is too early to know the cause of the fire, however the company will support the fire marshall’s investigation and cannot have any further comment until it’s completed.”
Around 40 pieces of fire equipment were eventually assigned to the scene, including 10 engines, 19 tankers and five trucks.
Nate Oehm, whose family sold the business 20 years ago, said he’s “crushed by the fire.”
“My grandfather started this bakery in 1947,” he said. “It was my entire life growing up. Everyone that worked there was family to me and every one of them an important part of who I have grown into.”
“To see it completely destroyed in a matter of minutes is really more than my mind can process right now,” Oehme said. “As I walked around the scene this morning, memories would flash through my head that would stop me in my tracks. The most difficult moment was looking in the window at the burnt out shell that was my grandfather’s office. It feels like I lost a family member today.”
