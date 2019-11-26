Outfitters Adventure Travel opens in Lititz
Lititz is home to a new gateway to the world with the opening of Outfitters Adventure Travel at 55 N. Water St., Lititz, located next to Appalachian Brewing Company.
Owned and operated by Corinne and Matt Stevenson, the Outfitters travel experts have been creating memories for local residents for four years.
“We pride ourselves in creating a memory that will last a lifetime, not just a vacation,” said Corinne, who has been in the travel industry for 18 years. “Our team is excited to expand our services with the opening of our new office,” she added. “Whether you are planning the perfect family trip, a romantic getaway with your partner or the ultimate trip around the world with friends, each member of our team uses their personal travel experiences and knowledge to map out your next adventure.”
From Disney to luxury cruises to glamping and RV adventures to multi-city custom tours to Asia, Australia, Central America, South America and Europe, Outfitters Adventure Travel’s team of consultants have a combined 25 years of experience creating customized vacations for couples, families, multi-generational family groups, school groups, active adult community groups and solo trekkers.
The company also specializes in planning and escorting custom adventure expeditions to the most remote corners of the world.
Last year, Outfitters’ guides led a custom ski trip through Japan, a sustainable Iceland tour, and in June 2020, they take to the Highlands of Scotland for a 10-day journey escorted by one of the team’s experienced hosts.
“Travel is personal. It isn’t between places it’s between people,” added Matt. “Our team of travel planners and hosts leave no detail unaccounted for. We provide every traveler with a unique tour and support at every step of the trip, from the first day to the last.”
In addition to a new brick-and-mortar location, Outfitters Adventure Travel has also expanded its team with the addition of two travel consultants: Tanya Stark, (also known as the “Disney Diva” because of her ability to create the perfect Disney vacation on land or via sea), and Kristen Jenkins, who brings her passion for and experience trekking thousands of miles across the globe to helping clients realize their dreams of touring around the world on the ultimate custom trip. Stark and Jenkins join fellow travel consultants Michelle Stone and Megan Shields, Adventure Travel
Host and Sustainable Tourism Ambassador, Lauren Corso, and Lead Travel Consultant, Corinne Stevenson.
The community is invited to meet the Outfitters team and share their travel goals over a drink during an open house from 4 to 8 p.m. on Dec. 6.
For more information, call 717-568-8055 or visit oatrvl.com.
