- EPAC’s ‘Hairspray’ lifts audience (and hair) to new heights
- Another round! Ephrata Brewfest back for second year
- Lititz weekends start with market night
- Comfort over headcount: Penn Cinema adds recliners
- Manheim Farm Show breaks ground on show, sales ring expansion
- This summer, at the movies…
- Singers wanted: Lititz Community Chorus re-forming
- Landis Valley gunsmith builds long rifle for museum’s auction
- The bugs are back!
- MC seniors capture first place at Science Olympiad
Outdoor art show CANCELLED
NOTICE: The Lititz Outdoor Art Show set for Saturday, July 29 has been cancelled due to the heavy rains expected in the area on that day.
When/if the event is rescheduled, we’ll let you know.
When you’ve already celebrated 50 years, what do you do as an encore?
For the Lititz Outdoor Art Show, set for Saturday, July 29, the next half century paints an even brighter picture for the fine arts show.
Traditionally held on the last Saturday of July, the show is set for 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Lititz Springs Park, rain or shine. While there will be plenty of traditional art — as in watercolors, oils, acrylics and pastels — the show has more than a few surprises as they heads into its next 50 years.
“This is our 51st art show and we still hold to being a fine arts show,” says Beth Brunner, president of the Lititz Art Association and chairperson for the show.
Fine art doesn’t have to be traditional though.
This year the artists are mixing it up, with new techniques, new materials, and new ways of promoting their art.
Meet the artists
Mixed media artist Barbara James of Hershey is exhibiting her work for the third time at the Lititz Art Show. When she says she does mixed media work, she really means it. Her artwork uses acrylic paint with a mixture of other media, like white cotton sheeting, rubber tree leaves and tree fungus.
“I guess you could say my work is very organic,” says James, with a smile.
She discovered the mold that grows on trees in unusual patterns and scraped it off to use in her work. She also uses a wood product called paper clay, which is pulverized paper that can be mixed with water and other liquids to form a clay-like material that she molds into different shapes.
That gives her work a dramatic three-dimensional look that the art show crowd has been loving. Her work is abstract, with elements that resemble flowers, leaves and other natural images. With abstract art, the idea is to create a feeling, mood or reaction to the painting.
Her painting “Rhapsody in Blue” might be the bluest painting ever. It’s got fabric swirls of shimmery blues that evoke Van Gogh’s “Starry Night,” or maybe ocean waves crashing onto the shore. Like the blues of music legend, they sing out in shades of cobalt, turquoise, marine, sky, powder, and denim blue.
Another earthy painting features tree fungus against soft rainbow hues with lush emerald and grass greens. It seems to represent springtime, when the earth is waking up in wonderful refreshing color.
Another artist who is setting her imagination free is Lititz artist Jan Wynkoop, who has long been known as a watercolor artist painting flowers, landscapes and nature. Wynkoop has discovered a new technique known as alcohol ink painting.
“It works something like watercolors,” says Wynkoop. “But it’s different in that it is much more flowing.”
Colored inks are mixed with alcohol and gently dropped and swirled onto a special glossy paper. In contrast to watercolor paper, the glossy paper allow the ink to sit on the paper without being absorbed until the alcohol dries. The technique can also be used on tile or glass.
As Wynkoop notes, the medium has a life of its own and each painting is a surprise. Wynkoop loves the unpredictability of alcohol ink painting because of the way the colors blend into each other.
That quality of unexpected beauty can be seen in Elena White’s pottery, which is designed to be decorative and very functional. She wants to see her pieces used, as vases, serving plates, dishes, mugs and bowls.
“With pottery and glazes, there are so many ways they can turn out. I mix my own glazes and so many times, it is a surprise to see what happens when it is fired,” says White.
Since her beautifully functional pieces are meant to be used, White uses only food-safe glazes. There is no lead or barium, which are not safe to use near food. Her glazes are made with newer materials that are proven to be safe, so that you can serve cheese from her large serving platter or lemonade from her majolica pitcher designed with flowers and bunnies.
Oil painter Vitaly Borisenko is relatively new to the art world, but he is already following in the footsteps of old masters with vibrant still lifes in oil. Like White, he has adopted the use of new pigments that are less toxic than the old-world colors that come from cobalt, cadmium and lead.
“When you use oils, you must wash your hands and be careful to never eat while working,” says Borisenko, who has also discovered fume-free turpentine that smells like sweet lavender.
His paintings show classic fruits like pomegranates and apples, and one of his most popular is a loaf of local Thom’s bread. Two of his newest works have strong Lititz influences, one with a Moravian star and the other with Wilbur Buds.
Like many artists, Borisenko is discovering the power of social media in promoting his work. He has a website and posts progress on current paintings on his Facebook page. He has been surprised by how many are following his work as he moved from early sketches to finished work.
“More so this year than in the past, we are using social media to promote the Lititz Art Show,” says Donna Felton of the Lititz Art Association. “Each day, one of the artists has been featured on our site which can then be shared to all our followers, and with all their followers.”
Felton notes that artists like Borisenko have been using social media to record their progress as they create, demonstrating the steps along the way and sometimes asking for feedback. They can use social media to promote themselves and sell their work, which gives them more visibility. Art lovers feel a closeness to work they have seen as it is created, and that can help produce much-needed sales for artists.
When the first Lititz Outdoor Art Show was held on the streets of Lititz, it was a fine arts show only, with no crafts allowed. In that respect, the show has not changed. But it is evolving.
“Overall, there’s been a substantial increase in interest in mixed media the past few years, while drawing and printmaking have decreased. Much of the mixed media uses drawing and printmaking with other techniques, some three-dimensional,” says Felton. “Repurposing and recycling of materials have become very common elements of this medium.”
Felton also points out that while painting is still popular, there are exciting advances in pigments, brushes and canvases, such as lightfast and less toxic pigments, new types of varnishes, softer synthetic brushes and art boards. Many of these innovative materials are available online, giving artists greater access to tools that let them expand their horizons.
As the Lititz Outdoor Art Show marks its next half century, artists are mixing things up with a blend of old and new.
Laura Knowles is a freelance feature writer and regular contributor to the pages of the Record Express. She welcomes feedback and story tips at lknowles21@gmail.com.
About Laura Knowles
Related Posts
Latest News
- Showcase of Homes, July 27, 2017
-
What’s on Tap, July 27, 2017
What’s On Tap Showcasing Local Micro Breweries Events, Craft Beers,...
-
Eckert Signs Gives Your Business Greater Visibility
From custom signs to vehicle graphics, Eckert Signs gives your...
-
Miller Printing joins Cornerstone Graphic Technologies
Since 1960, Miller Printing has been the go-to printer in...
-
August Sizzles at Fiorentino’s at the Airport
Where can you savor great food, refreshing drinks, live music...
-
Lititz stayed cool at Lutz’s Pool
It was the brainchild of beloved Lititz butcher Benjamin Lutz;...
-
Stay safe and share the road
It can be dangerous out there. There are close to...
-
Showcase of Homes, July 27, 2017
-
What’s on Tap, July 27, 2017
What’s On Tap Showcasing Local Micro Breweries Events, Craft...
-
Eckert Signs Gives Your Business Greater Visibility
From custom signs to vehicle graphics, Eckert Signs gives...
-
Plans unveiled for former Wilbur complex
Preliminary plans for the former Wilbur Chocolate plant in...
- May 24, 2017
- 5
-
Beth’s Story: Commentary on an epidemic that hits close to home
“Beth’s Story” is the first in a five-part monthly...
- February 18, 2016
- 5
-
Andrew’s Actions …and devastating death
“Andrew’s Actions” is the third feature in a monthly...
- April 21, 2016
- 4
-
Jason Snyder says:
-
Lisa Radinovsky says:
-