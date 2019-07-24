Out of the ‘Gooding’ of his heart
Reed Gooding is a very busy man.
In addition to being the president of GSM Roofing of Ephrata, over the past three years, the Lititz resident has also managed to raise $100,000 towards the fight against Alzheimer’s.
He first learned of the Alzheimer’s Association in 2013, and participated in his first walk for the cause one year later.
On June 21, the summer solstice with the most amount of daylight, Gooding raised a total of $35,000 for the organization as part of their Longest Day Campaign.
So why is he so passionate about the cause?
“My mom battled Alzheimer’s/dementia, finally succumbing to the disease in 2015 at the age of 69,” he said. “Raising money and awareness for the disease is a small way for me to honor my mom’s memory.”
This year, he’s even created a special hashtag, #AnHour4ALZ, to help spread awareness.
“I had a tough time thinking of a typical ‘event’ that I could do on the longest day, which more times than not is on a ‘work day,’ so I am hoping to create a ‘non-event event’ that anyone can participate in at any time during the Longest Day,” he said.
“The longest day obviously happens on the summer solstice, but for a caregiver, like my father, every single day was his longest day,” Gooding said. “When my mom would wake up in the middle of the night and wander around the house or God forbid, figure out a way to leave the house. He had to dress her, clean her, feed her, watch her to make sure she didn’t get lost, and then put her to bed and do it all again. He, as well as the 16.3 million unpaid caregivers, sacrificed his own well-being to care for her. Every single day was his longest day.”
Gooding participates in the Lancaster Walk to End Alzheimer’s, and has also been honored as a Top 100 fund-raiser for the past two years.
Gooding is asking that the public consider donating an hour of their pay to the Alzheimer’s Association, in honor of a caregiver or someone that is or was affected by the disease.
For more information, visit act.alz.org/site/TR/LongestDay2019/TheLongestDay?px=11863623&pg=personal&fr_id=11896
Cory Van Brookhoven is a staff writer for the Lititz Record Express. He welcomes your comments at cvanbrookhoven@lnpnews.com or 717-721-4423.
About Cory Van Brookhoven
Related Posts
Latest News
-
REO Suites opens at Manheim Marketplace
The REO Suites opened earlier this month at the REO...
-
Circling back on Taco Bell plan
Design shifts building farther back, allowing for better circulation, more...
-
Out of the ‘Gooding’ of his heart
Reed Gooding is a very busy man. In addition to...
-
Proposed field house feasibility study on Warwick SB agenda
The Warwick School Board will hold a special Committee of...
-
Fresher pastures
Fresh Air program leads to eight-year friendship For the past...
-
Robert ‘Bob’ W. Poague, 68, decorated Army vet, father of six, owned Bob’s Auto Clinic
Robert “Bob” William Poague, 68, of Lititz, formerly of Leola,...
-
Ruth E. Kapral Griffin, Lititz Moravian member, retired registered nurse, counseled grieving families
Ruth E. (Shook) Kapral Griffin died at her home in...
-
REO Suites opens at Manheim Marketplace
The REO Suites opened earlier this month at the...
-
Circling back on Taco Bell plan
Design shifts building farther back, allowing for better circulation,...
-
Out of the ‘Gooding’ of his heart
Reed Gooding is a very busy man. In addition...
-
Plans unveiled for former Wilbur complex
Preliminary plans for the former Wilbur Chocolate plant in...
- May 24, 2017
- 8
-
Name that school! — District seeks input on name for new elementary school
Manheim Central’s newest elementary school is currently under construction....
- July 11, 2018
- 6
-
Beth’s Story: Commentary on an epidemic that hits close to home
“Beth’s Story” is the first in a five-part monthly...
- February 18, 2016
- 5
-
Tyler says:
-
Jennifer Drobnak says:
-