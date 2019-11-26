Orchard Road: ‘a more traditional development’
Just north of Lititz, developer Randy Hess’ proposed Orchard Road project has its challenges.
Still, with several steep slopes and a meandering stream, the development is said to be more traditional than its Buckwalter Farm counterpart.
Orchard Road development seeks to create a subdivision plan for the 49-acre R-1 property.
Chris Venarchick of RGS Associates explained that they had made some adjustments in the previous plan for 70 single-family homes.
Instead of the original four cul-de-sacs, the updated plan calls for two cul-de-sacs. The newest version of the plan is intended to cause less disturbance to the woodlands. Nearby there is a preserved farm.
The newest plan also offers two access points to the development, and another emergency access is being considered for fire trucks and ambulances.
There were concerns expressed about the risks of changes in water pressure in an area that already has some issues. Traffic is another concern, as it is with all new developments.
Several nearby residents pointed out that the intersection of Newport Road and Brunnerville Road is already overcrowded and difficult to navigate at peak driving times. The new development is likely to acerbate that, they said.
“It’s a balancing act,” noted supervisor chairperson Logan Myers, adding that state laws require that municipalities allow for growth. “It is always hard to deal with change when you don’t know what it is going to be.”
Laura Knowles is a freelance feature writer and regular contributor to the pages of the Lititz Record Express. She welcomes feedback and story tips at lknowles21@gmail.com.
About Laura Knowles
Related Posts
Latest News
-
Outfitters Adventure Travel opens in Lititz
Lititz is home to a new gateway to the world...
-
Orchard Road: ‘a more traditional development’
Just north of Lititz, developer Randy Hess’ proposed Orchard Road...
-
Welcome to the ‘Agri-hood’
Buckwalter Farm’s 100-plus acre plan includes 320- housing-unit-concept, 50 percent...
-
Horst Arts hosting grand opening Dec. 7 and 8
Horst Arts recently opened at 52 S. Main Street, Manheim....
-
Students and staff embrace Warwick Strong
The first annual Warwick Strong Day kind of went to...
-
Legacy of love
Fifteen years ago, Lisa Kalinowski’s young nephew was diagnosed with...
-
First taste of snow
Sunday morning ushered in Thanksgiving Week and, much to delight...
-
Outfitters Adventure Travel opens in Lititz
Lititz is home to a new gateway to the...
-
Orchard Road: ‘a more traditional development’
Just north of Lititz, developer Randy Hess’ proposed Orchard...
-
Welcome to the ‘Agri-hood’
Buckwalter Farm’s 100-plus acre plan includes 320- housing-unit-concept, 50...
-
Zoning board approves dog breeding kennel
A very quiet “boo” could be heard when the...
- October 16, 2019
- 9
-
Plans unveiled for former Wilbur complex
Preliminary plans for the former Wilbur Chocolate plant in...
- May 24, 2017
- 8
-
Name that school! — District seeks input on name for new elementary school
Manheim Central’s newest elementary school is currently under construction....
- July 11, 2018
- 6
-
Kevin Campbell says:
-
Kathy Bomgardner says:
-
DONALD J PAWLOWSKI says: