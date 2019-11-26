Home   >   News   >   Orchard Road: ‘a more traditional development’

Orchard Road: ‘a more traditional development’

By on November 26, 2019

Just north of Lititz, developer Randy Hess’ proposed Orchard Road project has its challenges.

Still, with several steep slopes and a meandering stream, the development is said to be more traditional than its Buckwalter Farm counterpart.
Orchard Road development seeks to create a subdivision plan for the 49-acre R-1 property.

Chris Venarchick of RGS Associates explained that they had made some adjustments in the previous plan for 70 single-family homes.

Instead of the original four cul-de-sacs, the updated plan calls for two cul-de-sacs. The newest version of the plan is intended to cause less disturbance to the woodlands. Nearby there is a preserved farm.

Chris Vernachick of RGS discusses the Orchard Road development plan

The newest plan also offers two access points to the development, and another emergency access is being considered for fire trucks and ambulances.
There were concerns expressed about the risks of changes in water pressure in an area that already has some issues. Traffic is another concern, as it is with all new developments.

Several nearby residents pointed out that the intersection of Newport Road and Brunnerville Road is already overcrowded and difficult to navigate at peak driving times. The new development is likely to acerbate that, they said.

“It’s a balancing act,” noted supervisor chairperson Logan Myers, adding that state laws require that municipalities allow for growth. “It is always hard to deal with change when you don’t know what it is going to be.”

Laura Knowles is a freelance feature writer and regular contributor to the pages of the Lititz Record Express. She welcomes feedback and story tips at lknowles21@gmail.com. 

