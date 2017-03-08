Opportunity knocks for Warwick Democrats

Three candidates running for three open seats

Marcello Medini and fellow Warwick Township Democrats Anne Pyle and Jack Enco see opportunity in 2017.

Opportunity to make inroads on GOP-dominated leadership positions and improve Warwick schools and government.

The trio sat down with the Lititz Record Express to talk about goals, strategies, and motivations as Medini and Enco seek a pair of open positions on the Warwick Township Board of Supervisors and Pyle pursues an available director’s seat on Warwick School Board.

While there’s considerable attention on national politics these days, “What happens on the local level will affect residents a lot more than anything that Congress or the President may do at this point,” said Medini, who lives in Warwick Township with his wife Shari and sons Matteo, 6, and Julian, 3.

Medini, who currently serves on the Warwick Township Planning Commission, keeps his focus on the future impact of decisions made by local government.

“The development that might go in place here, or the rezoning of that parcel of land, or that farm that’s going away, is what’s going to affect me a lot more in 20 or 30 years,” he said. “I want to make a place where my kids want to stay and live. I love this area.”

Medini can back that claim since he co-founded iLoveLititz.com.

He is also volunteer coach and treasurer of the Warwick Wrestling Club, and Deputy Grand Knight of the local Knights of Columbus Council 10827 at St. James Catholic Church in Lititz.

When he’s not serving the community, he works as a medical sales professional.

Pyle is also in sales.

However, that career, selling real estate, followed her vocation as a teacher. She is, in fact, surrounded by teachers.

Pyle and her husband of nearly 50 years, John, have three children and seven grandchildren, all of whom caught the teaching bug.

“I was in education, my husband retired from teaching,” she said. “One daughter teaches at Manheim Central, one teaches at Donegal, and our son is assistant principal at Manheim Central.”

But it doesn’t end there.

“My whole family is in education, (even) my brothers and sisters,” she said. “I have a sister who teaches at Hempfield. As for saying ‘What’s in the forefront of education?’ I’m surrounded by it.”

Pyle’s decision to seek a seat on Warwick School Board is a natural progression since education is the “family business,” she said.

“Whenever my family gets together that’s all we talk about,” she said. “It’s what’s going on in teaching, what this school district does, what is that school district is doing… You could call it a cacophony.”

There are four open seats on the all-Republican school board in this year’s election. Three of those involve incumbents seeking reelection, and the fourth is Board President Dr. Timothy Quinn’s seat. He is stepping down from the board at the end of this year.

Enco and Medini seek Warwick Township supervisor seats that will be open at the end of 2017 due to Vice Chair Michael Vigunas and David Kramer choosing to not seek reelection.

Enco, a graduate of the Temple University School of Social Administration, has been a social worker for 30 years. Much of his work is with the Department of Veterans Affairs.

The “retired” Enco and his wife Beverly have two children and two grandchildren, who they’re currently raising.

They’ve been residents of Warwick Township since 1999, and their daughter graduated from Warwick High School.

“It’s funny how I how I ended up in Lititz,” said Enco, who grew up in the Northeast section of Philadelphia. “I worked with veterans who lived here and fell in love with the place.”

He was especially impressed by the character of the children and parents he’d encountered while visiting veterans at a group home in Lititz.

“The vets would sit out front smoking cigarettes in the morning and kids would walk by and say hello to them,” he said. “I thought that was so neat that the parents would encourage the kids to speak to them. It was just such a friendly town.”

Enco’s professional background also includes positions as department head at a skilled rehabilitation and nursing center, and as a caseworker with the Department of Public Welfare.

His long resume includes two terms on the board of the Lancaster County Drug and Alcohol Commission and faculty advisor for the Temple University Institute of Multiculturalism, where he chaired the disabilities committee.

He urges voters to consider the value of adding new voices, ideas, and inspiration to the Warwick supervisors.

“Any organization needs new blood and new ideas every now and again, and I think I can present a fresh perspective to the board,” he said.

Enco practices what he preaches about reaching out and giving back to the community. He serves as second vice president on the executive board of Brotherhood of Shaarai Shomayim Congregation; belongs to the Vietnam Veterans of America, Lancaster Chapter; and volunteers with Hospice and Community Care.

Enco believes it’s most important to listen to what Warwick residents want. His motivation is to help motivate others.

“We need to know what taxpayers’ concerns are, and involve them more,” he said.

While meeting at the Warwick Township municipal building with the Democratic candidates, it was clear the three have common values, mutual admiration, a passion to help others, and the required energy to do so.

Answering the question of why he is running, Medini joked that he “was born for this, since my birthday coincides with Election Day.”

But, he continued, “It is something that I have been passionate about and worked toward since I studied political science at Rutgers University.”

He praised Warwick Township’s staff and Township Manager Dan Zimmerman, who compelled him to run for elected office.

“At the planning commission meeting, Dan spoke of short and long term implications of various developments and how he would like to see more involvement from the younger generation, referring directly to me,” he said.

Medini again stressed the role of a supervisor as one who makes decisions that “encompass both short and long term visions.”

“I feel strongly that the community needs to have a diverse board of supervisors that represents the community as a whole,” he said. “We need someone with experience to carry out the short term visions for Warwick Township, but we also need that person to be involved when the long term vision becomes a reality 40 years from now.”

Interestingly enough, school board candidate Pyle moved to Lititz 40 years ago. She ran unsuccessfully for Warwick School Board in 2011, taught at Lower Merion School District, and then designed and ran a classroom for emotionally and learning challenged children from second through fifth grade.

This year she’ll run cross-filed on both the Republican and Democratic ballots in the Pennsylvania Primary set for May 16.

“I made a big mistake. I ran on the Democratic ticket (in 2011), but I have come to realize there are certain positions that you should cross-file because it shouldn’t matter whether I’m a Democrat or a Republican,” said Pyle, who went to West Chester University for her under-graduate and graduate education.

What matters, she said, is her passion about education, the students, their parents, and her knowledge of school taxes, spending and home real estate assessments, which she knows a little bit about having been a real estate agent in Lititz for 38 years.

“The same thing goes for judge positions, why should it matter what party you are?” she asked. “It should matter if you’re qualified for the job. Why can’t we look at the person? I think we’ve become so divided.

“It’s crazy not to consider Marcello and Jack for supervisor positions when you consider their backgrounds.”

While she’s confident her own experience and passion would improve the Warwick School Board, she praises the successes of the current board.

“We are so grateful to Warwick for the education that our children received and grandchildren are receiving,” she said. “I would like to do whatever I can to give back to this amazing district and community that we love.”

Patrick Burns is a staff writer and social media editor for the Lititz Record Express. He welcomes your questions and comments and can be reached at pburns.eph@lnpnews.com or at 721-4455.