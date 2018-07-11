On with the show
Some people just love to show off.
At the Fourth of July baby parade last Wednesday, Megan and Eric Fisher took their assignment to build a Willy Wonka float quite seriously.
They covered their colorful float with chocolate candy bars, lollipops, cellophane wrapped candies, flowers, balloons, golden tickets and a Wonk-A-Vision TV screen. Then they added their four children, Josiah, Brianna, Leah and baby Emma, for an eye-catching float in the annual Baby Parade.
The Fishers’ commitment to going above and beyond paid off for the hard-working family. The judges selected their family float as the winner for Best Theme, tying into the Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory theme of the kids’ events on the Fourth of July in Lititz Springs Park.
“As soon as I heard about the theme, I got to work,” said Eric Fisher. “We all got involved.”
Little Gracie Delduca’s parents also went the extra mile when it came to their daughter’s float. David and Melissa Delduca’s float paid tribute to the family heritage of service to the country, with her uncles’ and grandfather’s service in he U.S. Army, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Marine Corps and Navy Reserves. Dressed all in red, white and blue, little 19-month-old Gracie Lynn sat in front of a big, bold sign that said “Land of the FREE, because of the BRAVE.”
Their service to the country served them well. Gracie took top prize for “Most Patriotic” in the baby parade.
Not quite two years old, young Henry McCain snagged the award for “Hometown Pride” for his float that paid tribute to Lititz’s historic connection to the California Gold Rush of 1848, when gold was found at Sutter’s Mill. Later, General Sutter came to Lititz to live while he tried to reclaim compensation for his lost land from the U.S. government. There were lots of other overachievers in the baby parade. Parents Forrest and Shannon Patterson had their hands full with their children Emma, Hannah and Elias riding in a patriotic float pulled by Betsy Ross herself. Forrest did his part by dyeing his full beard red, white and blue for the occasion.
Judy Brearly was happy to have her six grandchildren all together to participate in the event. The children were decked out in sailor’s hats with red, white and blue as they accompanied the sea-worthy U.S.S. Liberty.
“It’s wonderful to have them all here for the Baby Parade,” said Brearly. Some seemed to enjoy the experience more than others.
The weather stayed clear early in the day for the Fourth of July festivities, allowing plenty of time for entertainment, the parade and Willy Wonka activities for children. It was hot, but the shade in the park helped offset the heat. Performances by Insanity Factor, Judy Pancoast, Janine Miller, Pulse Dance Studio, Forgotten Friends Reptile Rescue, Steel Radiance and The Lititz Community Band were high and dry in the park.
By the time Billy Joel’s one-time backup band the Lords of 52nd Street took the stage at the band shell at 6:30 p.m., skies were turning grey and thunder was rumbling. In the show-business tradition, the show went on, despite the downpour that descended on the Lords and their audience. Umbrellas went up and those willing to brave the rain got a treat with favorites like “Movin’ Out,” “Say Goodbye to Hollywood,” “Summer, Highland Falls,” “New York State of Mind,” “The Ballad of Billy the Kid,” “Only the Good Die Young,” and “It’s Still Rock ‘n Roll to Me.”
The only thing missing was the Piano Man himself, but singer and pianist David Clark was uncanny in his ability to capture the spirit and essence of Billy Joel’s music and performance style. He even looked like him.
Richie Cannata reprised his stunning solo on the saxophone with his powerful “New York State of Mind.” Cannata first performed that solo back in 1976, creating a musical performance that would become a trademark song for New York City for more than 40 years.
As the rain pounded down on the stage, Cannata said, “We’ll keep playing ‘til you tell us to stop.” Even as a few less-hardy audience members sought shelter from the heavy rain, the band played on, accompanied by a lucky young boy who got to come on stage and play the tambourine. The rain finally eased up in time for the 77th annual Queen of the Candles Pageant at 8:15 p.m., with McKenzie Cossette crowned as Queen of the Candles 2018. Her court included Talia Bertrando, Paige Bogda, Melissa Gibble, Peyton Hamilton, Amanda Herr, Jensen Hodecker, Trinity McFarlane, Lauryn Ober, Kaitlyn Pyle, Lilly Shaffer, and Elizabeth Walsh. Crown bearer was Jayden Lepisto and flower girl was Ruby Strayer. After Cossette was crowned by 2017 queen Kayla Rohrbach, it was time to start the candle lighting in the park. The rain kept making the candles flicker out, but finally the Boy Scouts were able to get the Fairyland of Candles lit.
The big announcement came after the off-and-on rain at the park. Yes indeed, the fireworks would be held. Just before 10 p.m., the exciting fireworks and laser show got started, and another Fourth of July spectacle had made it into the record books.
Laura Knowles is a freelance feature writer and regular contributor to the pages of the Record Express. She welcomes feedback and story tips at lknowles21@gmail.com.
