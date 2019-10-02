On stage with the stars
Warwick grad on tour with late iconic rockers in hologram form
Growing up in South Philadelphia, James Ruchalski was a typical boy who was interested in hockey and video games.
But when he and his family moved to Lititz in 2006, his hobby shifted to another interest: music.
“Everyday, my school bus drove past Ken’s Music Store, where a bright red guitar was hanging in the window,” he said. “After a week or so I told my parents I wanted to start learning guitar.”
At age 15, he began to take lessons at Tom Groth Guitar Studios in downtown Lititz. Known as “Tommy Gun,” Groth took Ruchalski under his wing and began to teach him the ropes. Immediately, the young student fell in love with the instrument.
“I have never enjoyed something so much,” Ruchalski said. “I would come home from school and play guitar until I went to bed. My mom used to come down and just close my door so things would be a bit quieter, but she told me years later that she never wanted to tell me to stop.”
Lessons with Groth would continue for three years. It was a part of his life that Ruchalski looks back on with fondness.
“I wouldn’t have gone anywhere without the joy of playing what I learned from him,” he said. “He created a love for the instrument that still burns today. Not only was he an amazing teacher, but he was a great mentor and I’m so grateful for the time he took with me.”
During his formative years, Ruchalski would play during 2nd Friday events in the downtown. One gig soon turned into many others. Soon, he found additional engagements around Lancaster
County including places like art galleries and farm shows.
After graduating from Warwick High School in 2010, he briefly attended Millersville University, majoring in social work. But he withdrew after getting opportunities to play guitar for national production companies-when he was 18, he auditioned for a company in Nashville, Tennessee. The business happened to be creating a live music show for Hersheypark and Ruchalski was hired on the spot.
“That was my sign, it was confirmation that I was good enough to try to make this work,” he said. “I tried to roll with that momentum, cramming as much as I could into a few years.” Later, he would find work with three different production companies over the next three-and-a-half-years, performing over 1,500 musical stage shows in the process.
Eventually, he wanted to expand his knowledge and gain a deeper understanding of music, so he decided to go back to school.
“After three or four years of performing, I decided to return to school to get a formal music education,” he said. “I had worked with some major companies, but I didn’t know anything outside of the six strings of the guitar. I wanted to learn about music as a big picture, how did it all work together and how could I refine my understanding and my playing in a way that I knew I needed to keep moving forward.”
He would enroll at The University of Valley Forge, majoring in contemporary guitar performance with a focus on composition. Between classes, he continued to play live as time allowed.
Throughout this process, his knowledge would expand.
“At the conclusion of my education, I began the transition to directing and creative design pretty much full time,” he said. He then worked closely with two companies &tstr; Moonmaxx
Productions from Providencetown, R.I., and RWS from New York City. In both cases, he would create musical shows as well as direct the casts.
Last year, he had the good fortune to form and direct a four-piece jam band for Kings Dominion theme park as well as for Dorneypark. More recently, he’s been working on creating entertainment for a company called Windish Music, designing music from different cultures as well as for some of their cruise line entertainment. He’s also worked with Carnival Cruise Lines, helping to create brass band shows for the company’s horn groups which will launch next year.
Good fortune would come his way once more. This time, from a surprising source.
“I directed alongside a good friend for a time in New York state,” he recalled. “We parted ways after our contracts were done and didn’t really keep in touch. A few months ago I had a voicemail that said ‘can you make this happen?’” On short notice, his friend was involved in casting a touring production entitled Roy Orbison & Buddy Holly: The Rock -N- Roll Dream Tour. The show features holograms of the late iconic rockers, and Ruchalski was asked to serve as the guitarist for the show. He’d be part of the live band onstage and, accompanied by back-up singers, would act as the group that provided the live audio to Holly and Orbison’s pre-recorded vocals and virtual stage presence.
“He informed me about the offer and their situation and I was so excited,” he said. “I’m meeting all new people, but I felt so honored that my reputation as a musician and professional had made this kind of an impact to be referred for something so big.”
So what’s it like to play onstage with these late rockers in hologram form?
“There’s nothing I’ve ever done like this,” he said. “When you think about it, you’re on stage with them. You’re on stage with the closest thing to Buddy or Roy that anyone will ever have the chance to be. Continuing their musical legacies is such an incredible honor. I’ll be honest I wasn’t sure what to expect myself, but after being a part of this I can say it’s pretty life-like. Having the live musicians gives it this ‘real’ feeling and hearing their voices gives it that classic touch. It’s a beautiful reminder to those who are familiar with them and a great way to keep them alive to a brand new generation.”
To learn more about The Rock ‘n’ Roll Dream Tour, visit basehologram.com/productions/roy-orbison-buddy-holly-the-rock-n-roll-dream-tour.
Cory Van Brookhoven is a staff writer for the Lititz Record Express. He welcomes your comments at cvanbrookhoven@lnpnews.com or 717-721-4423.
