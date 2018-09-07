Home   >   News   >   Old Zion Church Anniversary Service Celebrates 75 Years

Old Zion Church Anniversary Service Celebrates 75 Years

By on September 7, 2018

 

 

The 75th Old Zion Church Anniversary Service will be held Sunday, Sept. 9 at 4 p.m.  Old Zion Church is located on Reifsnyder Road in Brickerville just north of Brubaker Valley Road.

The Anniversary Service first began as a Homecoming Service during the Second World War in 1943.  Today it continues as an opportunity to step back in time.  The service will include elements of a German Reformed Church service in the 1800’s.  Traditions of this service include the chance to sings along with hymns played on a pump organ led by JP Welliver, organist and choir director of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Penryn.

Richard Martin, author, descendant of a charcoal burner at the Mount Hope Furnace in Lancaster County, and a tour guide at Cornwall Iron Furnace will speak about a colonial stove in the church that is similar to what could have been found there during the 1800s.

Lemonade and cookies will be served on the lawn following the service.  All ages are welcome.  As summer days begin to set in September, please join in this once a year bit of history, and music at Old Zion Church, Brickerville.  www.oldzionchurch.org

