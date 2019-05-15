Northwest EMS celebrates National EMS Week with various events
Northwest EMS will host a variety of events the week of May 20 in honor of the 45th annual National EMS Week, which is celebrated May 19 through 25. This year’s theme is “EMS: Beyond the Call”.
Lori Shenk, Northwest EMS outreach coordinator, said during National EMS Week, each day has been chosen to represent a safety-related theme, and the organization’s events are centered on the theme. Themes include education, safety, EMS for Children, and EMS Recognition Day. Additionally May 23 has been named as National Stop The Bleed Day. May is also National Stroke Awareness Month and National Stop The Bleed Month.
Northwest is hosting a stroke awareness event Monday, May 20; a car seat safety/installation event Wednesday, May 22; and Save a Life Night Thursday, May 23. There is no cost to attend any of these events.
“These are all opportunities for Northwest EMS to connect with our communities and provide awareness and safety information,” Shenk said.
Monday, May 20, 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., Norlanco Outpatient Center, 424 Cloverleaf Road, Elizabethtown-Northwest EMS will partner with Penn Medicine, Lancaster General Health, to present “Strokes – What You Need To Know” which will be an opportunity for the public to interact with Northwest EMS providers and members of the Penn Medicine LGH Stroke committee and learn more about strokes and the capabilities of EMS in caring for you when suffering from symptoms of a stroke or a TIA. “Strokes are not something only our older population suffers from. Strokes can strike at any age,” Shenk said, “Time is critical when treating someone for a stroke. Any delay can determine their outcome, survival and even long-term recovery.”
“Wednesday, May 22, 4 to 6 p.m., Lancaster County Public Safety Training Center, 101 Champ Blvd, Manheim–Northwest EMS, Safe Kids Lancaster County, Lancaster County Hazmat team and local law enforcement are partnering to host a safety event, “EMS For Children”. This event will feature free child safety seat inspections, information on the safe disposal of medications, household hazards and other important safety information for the whole family. To participate in the free car safety seat inspection, please bring your car with your child’s safety seat already installed, along with the vehicle’s operator’s manual and the car seat manual.
Thursday, May 23, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Brickerville Volunteer Fire Company 10 Hopeland Rd, Lititz-Northwest EMS, Brickerville Volunteer Fire Co. and state Rep. Mindy Fee will host “Save a Life Night”. Registration is encouraged; email Rep. Fee’s office at lmartin@pahousegop.com. At this FREE event, Northwest EMS will provide Hands Only CPR® and Stop The Bleed® education to the public.
Shenk said Hands Only CPR® (compression only CPR), is an initiative of the American Heart Association to teach all persons over the age of 16 the proper technique to perform chest compressions in the event of a sudden cardiac arrest. Similarly, Stop The Bleed is an initiative of the Homeland Security Department to teach all persons over the age of 16 the proper techniques of traumatic hemorrhage control. “The day after a tragedy is not the day for you to learn simple and effective response skills that could save a life. The time to learn is at one of our Save A Life Night events,” Shenk said, “These initiatives are national initiatives with legislative efforts to make them graduation requirements for all students prior to graduation from high school.”
EMS Week was authorized by President Gerald Ford in 1974 to celebrate EMS practitioners and the important work they do in our nation’s communities. The National Association of Emergency Medical Technicians partners with the American College of Emergency Physicians to lead annual EMS Week activities.
According to NAEMT’s website, “together these two organizations are working to ensure that the important contributions of EMS practitioners in safeguarding the health, safety and wellbeing of the communities are fully celebrated and recognized. EMS Week brings together local communities and medical personnel to honor the dedication of those who provide the day-to-day lifesaving services of medicine’s ‘front line’.”
For further information at Northwest EMS’ National EMS Week events, contact Lori Shenk at 717-371-8282 or via email: lshenk@nwems.org. Information is also available on the organization’s Facebook page.
Rochelle Shenk is a correspondent for the Lititz Record Express. She welcomes your comments and questions at RAASHENK@aol.com.
