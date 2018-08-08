Home   >   News   >   No stopping National Night Out

No stopping National Night Out

By on August 8, 2018

Police from Lititz, Northern Lancaster Regional PD, and from the city of Lancaster joined together Tuesday night in Lititz for the National Night Out community-building campaign Aug. 7. National Night Out is dedicated to strengthening relationships between police officers and the communities they serve. Thousands of communities across the country hold events annually on the first Tuesday in August.

The Thompson Family eating pizza pretzels and funnel cake under umbrella, Logan 10, Richard, Jennifer, Kaelyn 8

But thunderstorms, dark skies and lightning made the NNO a bit of a challenge, especially for those who wanted to have an evening swim at Lititz Endless Summer event scheduled from 6 to 9 p.m. NLRPD packed up and left at the start of the thunder storm at Target.

 

Lancaster City and Lititz Borough Police both made appearances at the Endless Pool Party National Night Out with Lancaster City K9 units at Lititz Springs Pool.

 

Dayshia Hess 11, Destiny Hess 7, Adalyn Gonzales 4, Ellana Gonzales 8, Kiara Carter 8 in line for funnel cakes from Troop 44, Chief Nye’s former troop.

Lititz Borough Police waited out the rain and got a rainbow for National Night Out Endless Summer Pool Party.

But by 8 p.m. Lititz police announced; “The pool is re-opening in a few minutes, the bouncy castle is back up, the mechanical bull is a go, and there is still plenty of food! Come on out for the last hour.”

Lititz Borough Police camped out under the tent, ate pizza and pretzels to wait it out. It was pouring with lightning and thunder. They opened the pool at 8 p.m. These residents toughed it out and waited for the storm to pass.

