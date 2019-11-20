No proposed tax hike in Elizabeth Twp.

The Elizabeth Township Board of Supervisors has submitted a proposed 2020 budget that would not raise taxes.

The new spending plan maintains the 0.5 mill property tax it instituted in 2019.

The 0.5 mill real estate tax amounts to a $100 tax on a property assessed at $200,000. The board will vote on whether to adopt the budget on Dec. 9.

Prior to adopting the tax in 2019, the township had not collected a property tax for about the previous 30 years, according to township officials.

“The property tax was reinstated to balance the budget,” Supervisor Jeff Burkholder said.

The 2020 budget proposal projects income of $1,006,200 plus about $582,785 of carryover from the current year, Supervisor Rodney May said at the Nov. 11 board meeting.

Township Manager Loren Miller said the proposed budget projects expenditures of $1,309,723 leaving a carryover into 2021 at around $779,885.

Proposed road projects for 2020 include oil and chip maintenance for some developments and a culvert pipe replacement project on Lakeview Drive near Speedwell Forge Lake.

An anticipated full culvert replacement project on township-owned Pumping Station Road in the conservation and state game land area will require coordinated approvals from multiple agencies, including the Fish and Boat Commission and the Game Commission.

Plans to build a truck wash bay at the municipal building are in motion. Bids were awarded, and the contractors are awaiting the delivery of concrete rainwater holding tanks as the various contractors coordinate the building process. The wash bay costs were part of the 2019 budget.

Construction of the wash bay is in response to state-mandated stormwater control measures.

Melinda Elmer is a correspondent for the Lititz Record Express. She welcomes your questions and comments and can be reached at elmermm@dejazzd.com.