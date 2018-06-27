NLCRPD chief presents 2017 report
Arrests in Warwick Township stayed fairly level and response time for police improved in 2017 but the amount of calls for drug overdoses has spiked.
The number of overdose calls in 2017 rose to 50, which averaged nearly one a week. Police are equipped with Naloxone (Narcan) in the case of drug overdoses and since they began carrying the life-saving medication several years ago, they have successfully saved 17 persons who had overdosed.
At the June 20 meeting of Warwick Township Board of Supervisors, Chief David Steffen of the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department (NLCRPD) presented the 2017 annual report, providing a snapshot of activities for the regional police department last year.
The NLCRPD has a total of 27 full time sworn officers serving the estimated 38,000 residents of Clay, Penn, and Warwick Townships, and is governed by a six-member police commission.
In 2017, there were 136 arrests in the region, down slightly from 141 arrests in 2016.
Traffic stops topped the list of incidents in the region, with 2,143 traffic stops conducted in 2017, for DUIs, speeding, aggressive driving, traffic violations and other reasons. There were 543 vehicles involved in accidents in 2017.
Domestic disputes and harassment calls were at 280 and 150 respectively, for a total of 430. Assault calls were at 46 for the year.
Response time for emergencies was at a median time of 5:43 minutes, with police serving a three-township region. Police are based at NLCRPD headquarters in Clay
Township, but are on patrol throughout the region throughout the day and night.
“The function of our patrol is to perform seamless coverage for police patrol services and field services on a 24-hour basis, seven days a week, 365 days a year,” reported Steffen.
The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department (NLCRPD) is a full-service police agency as defined by the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED). The department’s criminal investigations function has a dedicated criminal investigations function with agency members responsible for the follow up function of the investigation of crimes and offenses.
In other business, supervisors noted that the most recent plan for the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to close the Route 772 bridge at Millport is set to begin on June 26. That date had been shifted back from an earlier date of June 15. The bridge is being replaced and is expected to take 10 weeks or more. PennDOT has targeted completion by September, prior to the reopening of schools after Labor Day.
Supervisors voted to advertise the sidewalk and curb ordinance, which provides for guidelines regarding sidewalk repairs in association with with the township’s street paving program.
The proposed ordinance requires that the owner of a property is required to keep sidewalks in front of the property in good order, repaired and free of all obstructions. The owner of the property is required to repair or replace any sidewalk or curb which deteriorates or becomes hazardous.
Property owners would be notified if repairs are needed. If the property owner fails to make required repairs, the township would make the necessary repairs or replace the sidewalk or curb. The cost of repairs or replacement would be paid to the township at a penalty of 10 percent, or may be collected as provided by law in a civil action or by filing a municipal lien.
In other matters, supervisors were updated on the Moravian Manor project. They approved a land development plan for Eli Esh. They approved a letter of credit reduction for Victory Church, releasing $18,232.50 and retaining $7,699.00 for the remaining site improvements at the East Newport Road church.
Laura Knowles is a freelance feature writer and regular contributor to the Record Express. She can be reached at lknowles21@gmail.com.
