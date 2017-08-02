- EPAC’s ‘Hairspray’ lifts audience (and hair) to new heights
Lititz and Regional police departments host National Night Out events
A night out in Clay Township
Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department hosted a National Night Out celebration at Snyder Community Park in Clay Township on Tuesday night.
The motto of National Night Out is “Bringing Law Enforcement and the Community Together,” and the event did just that.
Members of the police department were on-hand. The Durlach-Mt. Airy Fire Company gave demonstrations. Kids and adults had the opportunity to explore police cruisers, ambulances, fire trucks, and the Lancaster S.E.R.T vehicle. Several K9 officers made an appearance, as did some adorable therapy pigs from FairyTale Acres.
Kids of all ages could were able to play free games, including a dunk tank. Free popcorn, hot dogs, ice cream, and Turkey Hill beverages were served. Several lucky attendees went home with raffle prizes, including Hersheypark tickets and new bikes.
The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department was founded in 2012, with the merger of the existing police departments from Clay Township, Penn Township, and Warwick Township. They serve a community of over 35,000 citizens residing in an area encompassing 92 square miles. The agency currently employs over 26 full time sworn officers and three unsworn civilian staff members.
Learn more at lancaster.crimewatchpa.com/nlcrpd.
Block party!
Residents of Lititz who live in the vicinity of Fourth Avenue got together on Tuesday, National Night Out, for a block party.
The bash was organized and hosted by Debby Pegg. At the three-hour evening event, neighbors shared a pot luck picnic meal and lots of camaraderie. More than 60 people attended, including a couple of Lititz Police officers.
National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. Furthermore, it provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances.
“National Night Out is beneficial to everyone involved since it gets the residents to know the officers,” said Police Chief Kerry Nye. “When you know someone personally you will reach out to them much more quickly than someone you do not know.”
Pool party Aug. 8
Lititz Borough Police will further recognized National Night Out on Aug. 8, with an Endless Summer Pool Party for the Lititz community at Lititz Springs Pool. The party takes place from 6 to 9 p.m., and features free swimming, games, and food, along with the opportunity to meet local emergency personnel and explore emergency vehicles.
