- Another round! Ephrata Brewfest back for second year
- Lititz weekends start with market night
- Comfort over headcount: Penn Cinema adds recliners
- Manheim Farm Show breaks ground on show, sales ring expansion
- This summer, at the movies…
- Singers wanted: Lititz Community Chorus re-forming
- Landis Valley gunsmith builds long rifle for museum’s auction
- The bugs are back!
- MC seniors capture first place at Science Olympiad
- Woodridge Swim Club to host beer fest May 6
A new vision for downtown Lititz
Borough council will vote on zoning changes next week
A decade ago, Lititz officials wrestled over an escalating parking shortage while crafting the borough’s downtown municipal plan.
But that’s not necessarily the case today, said Elijah Yearick, Lititz’s director of planning and community development.
Yearick, hired last July, is charged with updating the plan, which includes rezoning some of the downtown.
“We realized last year that the Wilbur and BB&T sites could be redeveloped as gas stations, repair garages, equipment yards, or other industrial uses by right,” he said. “That means if one of those uses were proposed we couldn’t say no to it if it met all the other requirements under our ordinances. This effort changes what we allow to be built along Lititz Run.”
Direction is more focused on a form-based code which attempts to “emulate the existing character of the borough,” he said.
The plan was initially developed by Derck & Edson for Venture Lititz, which was started in 2007 to help guide downtown Lititz toward the future.
According to the initial plan, that future would include a multi-story parking garage that would allow current parking areas to be developed into green spaces and viable business space.
However, parking is no longer a “tipping point” partially due to BB&T’s scaled-down operation at the former Susquehanna Bank headquarters, 26 N. Cedar St.
Since officially acquiring Susquehanna in August 2015, BB&T has downsized considerably, which has opened scores of parking spots from Broad to Water streets.
“(Parking) is not as pressing as it once was,” Yearick said.
It is not clear if a public parking garage is still on the table for Lititz’s future. For now, zoning updates to the downtown district is the most pressing issue.
A proposed zoning map, which would add the former Wilbur Chocolate manufacturing plant into the downtown overlay district, aims to restrict industrial manufacturing in favor of office, retail, restaurant, and housing.
Such zoning changes are necessary to facilitate Lancaster-based Oak Tree Development Group’s planned redevelopment of the Wilbur plant.
Mike O’Brien, Oak Tree president, unveiled plans May 24 to renovate the existing building at 47 N. Broad St. and add upscale loft-style apartments, a 70-room boutique hotel, sit-down bistro, and small retail shops.
The Lititz Planning Commission approved the required changes at its July 5 meeting, forwarding it to a vote before borough council. Council will consider the zoning amendment and new downtown overlay map at its July 25 meeting. If approved it will be advertised and sent to the Lancaster County Planning Commission for evaluation. With county approval, council could advertise and schedule a public hearing on the issue by the week of Aug. 5, Yearick said.
The new plan seeks to tackle “split parcel” zoning, like in the case of the old ice house on North Lane, which is part of the BB&T property and is now available for lease. It currently has a dual zoning designation, which is commercial and industrial. The objective is to shift zoning to represent the property’s main use, he said, which most recently has been business offices.
In addition, Lititz Run will be a focal point of this new vision.
“We also know that the new floodplains complicate redevelopment in this corridor, which is why we are trying to incentivize restoring Lititz Run as part of this effort,” Yearick said. “Lititz Run is a great resource for the borough, but right now it gets forgotten when it leaves the park. I hope this effort can help to change that.”
Lititz Borough Council meets next Tuesday, July 25, 7 p.m., at Borough Hall, 7 S. Broad St.
Patrick Burns is a staff writer and social media editor for the Lititz Record Express. He welcomes your questions and comments and can be reached at pburns.eph@lnpnews.com or at 721-4455.
About Patrick Burns
Related Posts
Latest News
-
ALL Renovation and Design: For All Your Summer Living
You’re ready to plan your summer barbecue. Some ribs that...
-
Trust DC Eager Emergency Services, LLC for Award-Winning Mold Remediation
For anyone who has used the services of DC Eager...
-
The Hill Is Your Favorite Summer Place
With a relaxing outdoor deck, fresh from the garden flavors...
-
Lititz gets slimed: Ghostbusters visit Historical Foundation
Becoming a Ghostbuster was a long labor of love for...
-
Class of 2010 grads return as Warwick teachers
For Erin Myers and Lindsey Hartman Maysilles, Tuesday evening’s Warwick...
-
Tee time in the township
Disc golf course installed at Elizabeth Township Park The discs...
-
Odd Fellows survive test from SWS, 5-4
Zach Shertzer’s task wasn’t an easy one. The Lititz Odd...
-
ALL Renovation and Design: For All Your Summer Living
You’re ready to plan your summer barbecue. Some ribs...
-
Trust DC Eager Emergency Services, LLC for Award-Winning Mold Remediation
For anyone who has used the services of DC...
-
The Hill Is Your Favorite Summer Place
With a relaxing outdoor deck, fresh from the garden...
-
Plans unveiled for former Wilbur complex
Preliminary plans for the former Wilbur Chocolate plant in...
- May 24, 2017
- 5
-
Beth’s Story: Commentary on an epidemic that hits close to home
“Beth’s Story” is the first in a five-part monthly...
- February 18, 2016
- 5
-
Andrew’s Actions …and devastating death
“Andrew’s Actions” is the third feature in a monthly...
- April 21, 2016
- 4
-
Jason Snyder says:
-
Lisa Radinovsky says:
-