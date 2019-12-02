New programs for Chamber
The Manheim Chamber of Commerce is adding a new program series — Educate-2-Cultivate and new networking opportunities with its 3 C’s: Connections through Coffee & Conversations programs.
“Members were asking for regular engagement opportunities through networking and also education on relevant topics,” said Suzanne Reiley, chamber president.
The chamber’s new program series, Educate-2-Cultivate, offers an educational opportunity. It will be held the second Wednesday of odd months. Reiley said the purpose is to provide education on relevant business topics for businesses of all sizes.
“The program name refers to Manheim area’s strong agricultural background, but the specific focus is not agricultural,” she explained. “These programs will provide information and learning opportunities on current business trends and happenings, best practices and personal growth and development.”
Reilly said this new program series will replace the Chamber’s Jump Start breakfast program. Educate-2-Cultivate launched Nov. 13 with Capitalizing on Local Economic Initiatives. It was attended by about 30 people. Upcoming topics and dates include: Local Officials Roundtable on Jan. 8 and Public Speaking in the Workplace, presented by Leslie Arnold of LA Lines Professional Development Services, on March 11. Educate-2-Cultivate begins at 7:30 a.m. with an opportunity for networking, and the hour-long program begins at 8 a.m. Cost is $10 for members, and $20 for future members.
Cost includes a light breakfast. Locations will vary. For further information visit the chamber’s website: manheimchamber.com.
3 C’s: Coffee & Conversations joins the chamber’s After 5 Networking as networking opportunities. While the After 5 events are held in the evenings (third Thursday of even months), 3 C’s hour-long events will be held in the morning (fourth Wednesday of odd months).
“We wanted to provide one networking event per month,” Reiley said. 3 C’s will launch its first program 8 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 27. The event is free for members and is available to future members by invitation. The chamber’s annual meeting will be held Feb 6 starting at 5:30 p.m. at Barn & Barrel at Mount Hope Estate & Winery, 2775 Lebanon Road, Manheim.
The cost is $60. Reiley has a background in finance is a partner in Staudt McGovern Holdings LLC, developer of REO Manheim Marketplace. She previously served as chamber treasurer. She succeeds Aaron Schwartz as president. Schwartz served in that capacity for six years. Joining Reiley on the executive team are Jordon Griffith, IT manager Utility Keystone, as vice president; and JP Perron, president The Booking House and Perron Construction, as treasurer.
“Manheim has been primed for growth for a long time. We (the chamber and its executive team) want to support businesses the best we can to encourage growth,” Perron said. Griffith added that he wants to share the experience that he’s gained by working with a family-owned business. “The chamber is a conduit to development.” Reiley said. She said the chamber has welcomed 19 new members since July, and that number represents a 12% increase in membership. She also pointed out that a Young Professionals group launched earlier this year. For further information on chamber events and activities, visit manheimchamber.com.
Rochelle Shenk is a correspondent for the Lititz Record Express. She welcomes your comments and questions at RAASHENK@aol.com.
