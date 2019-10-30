New Lititz K-9 has elevated pedigree

Same breed of U.S. military dog that helped take down ISIS leader Baghdadi

Lititz Borough Police’s new female officer is coming from the Netherlands and has become quite the celebrity.

Police Chief Kerry Nye announced at Lititz Borough Council’s Oct. 29 meeting the new police officer will be a Belgian Malinois K-9 who will serve with her human police partner, officer Cameron Burke.

The relatively unknown breed became an instant sensation this week after a military Belgian Malinois K-9 was credited with chasing Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al Baghdadi through an underground tunnel in Syria before the terrorist detonated a suicide vest, killing himself and three of his children.

President Donald Trump wants the heroic Belgian Malinois, who cornered the world’s most wanted terrorist to visit the White House.

Burke has selected the young female dog and will be training with her in the coming months, before the new K-9 officer takes her post in the revitalized K-9 unit for Lititz Borough Police

Department. According to the American Kennel Club, the breed resembles a German Shepherd, but is darker and slightly smaller.

They are known for being strong, well-muscled, and alert. Belgian Malinois are working dogs, that often serve in police and military work, including tracking, suspect apprehension and drug detection.

The reinstatement of Lititz’s K-9 Unit was spurred by Burke last year and after a community fundraising campaign, the funds were raised to pursue the program, including the purchase of the dog, training, the K-9 vehicle, veterinary care, food, and other needs.

Officer Burke traveled to Vohne Liche Kennels in Indiana for the selection process, and will start handler training in early November, with completion in mid-December. It is expected that the newest K-9 police officer will be on duty in early 2020.

